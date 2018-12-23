Inverness Counsel Trimmed Its Home Depot (HD) Holding; Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Shorts Down By 2.35%

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 5.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 11,713 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Inverness Counsel Llc holds 183,683 shares with $38.05 million value, down from 195,396 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $181.27B valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03 million shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) had a decrease of 2.35% in short interest. CLNE’s SI was 4.86 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 2.35% from 4.98M shares previously. With 944,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s short sellers to cover CLNE’s short positions. The SI to Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s float is 3.58%. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 2.71 million shares traded or 196.00% up from the average. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has risen 3.37% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CLNE News: 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total to Provide Up to $100M Credit Support for Program; 10/05/2018 – Total to Make Significant Equity Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and Drive Deployment of Natural Gas Heavy-Duty Trucks; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Reports 85.1 Million Gallons Delivered and Revenue of $102.4 Million for First Quarter of 2018; 24/05/2018 – Clean Energy Advocates Congressional Support for Natural Gas Legislation; 13/03/2018 – CLEAN ENERGY FUELS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 13/03/2018 Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Rev $89.3M; 10/05/2018 – Total Buys 25% Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for $83.4 Mln; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Reports 86.4 Million Gallons Delivered and Revenue of $89.3 Million for Fourth Quarter of 2017

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45 billion for 18.49 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot And Lowe’s Remain Sturdy Stocks, Raymond James Says (NYSE:HD)(NYSE:LOW) – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Economic Slowdown Might Gradually Impact Home Depot’s Business – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Good Wasn’t Good Enough for Walmart or Home Depot – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Home Depot vs. Target – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Should I Add Home Depot At These Levels? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Home Depot had 9 analyst reports since August 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 15. Credit Suisse downgraded The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, October 17 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. As per Wednesday, November 14, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Bank of America downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $195 target in Friday, November 16 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. As per Tuesday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 14.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 6 insider sales for $29.00 million activity. Lennie William G. sold 10,854 shares worth $2.19 million. 1,000 shares were bought by Kadre Manuel, worth $169,330. Hewett Wayne M. bought $42,405 worth of stock or 250 shares. VADON MARK C bought $2.00M worth of stock. The insider Roseborough Teresa Wynn sold $1.28M. On Wednesday, November 14 Menear Craig A sold $21.17M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 117,327 shares. On Thursday, August 16 the insider Carey Matt sold $806,149.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Liberty Mngmt Inc holds 26,668 shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bankshares Trust holds 36,067 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Grp Inc has invested 1.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jennison Associate Lc reported 6.74M shares. 18,887 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. 1,097 were accumulated by Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Saturna Corp stated it has 8,258 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont owns 59,039 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Montecito Comml Bank And Trust owns 3,777 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Advisory Grp reported 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beacon Cap Mngmt holds 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 510 shares. Moreover, Parsec Fincl has 0.97% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alpha Windward Lc has 3,521 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Company invested in 1.28% or 28,394 shares. Northeast Consultants reported 19,765 shares.

Inverness Counsel Llc increased Fortive Corp stake by 21,660 shares to 549,494 valued at $46.27 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,493 shares and now owns 225,125 shares. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was raised too.

More notable recent Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Retreat From Most Solar, Alt Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 28, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Still Pulling Out of Solar, Taking a Run Alt Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Continues To Press Higher – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2018. More interesting news about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clean Energy Fuels slips 17% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Update On Clean Energy Fuels Corp. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2018.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $333.70 million. The firm supplies compressed natural gas , liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.72, from 1.68 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 19 investors sold Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 54.46 million shares or 10.18% more from 49.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 230,288 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 4,150 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 20,754 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) for 52,044 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 55,218 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amer International Grp Inc Inc has 91,033 shares. Moreover, Financial Architects has 0.01% invested in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Federated Invsts Pa owns 4,545 shares. Wealthtrust has 0% invested in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) for 2,895 shares. Everett Harris And Company Ca reported 75,000 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) for 12,975 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Vanguard Gru Inc reported 0% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Kbc Grp Nv holds 0% or 73,930 shares in its portfolio.