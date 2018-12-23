Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Mom ETF (PSL) formed multiple top with $67.23 target or 5.00% above today’s $64.03 share price. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Mom ETF (PSL) has $184.13M valuation. The ETF decreased 1.97% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $64.03. About 54,080 shares traded or 85.68% up from the average. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Mom ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) has risen 8.22% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.22% the S&P500.

Best Buy CO Inc (NYSE:BBY) had an increase of 2.61% in short interest. BBY’s SI was 20.23 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.61% from 19.71 million shares previously. With 3.98 million avg volume, 5 days are for Best Buy CO Inc (NYSE:BBY)’s short sellers to cover BBY’s short positions. The SI to Best Buy CO Inc’s float is 8.35%. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $48.86. About 6.19 million shares traded or 47.20% up from the average. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 4.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 21/03/2018 – Best Buy Is Said to Sever Ties With Huawei on Security Concerns; 18/04/2018 – The new TVs are made by Toshiba and Best Buy’s own brand, Insignia, and powered by Alexa; 14/05/2018 – PRICER: Best Buy Commits to Additional Pricer ESL Deployment; 06/03/2018 – BEST BUY CO – FOLLOWING SALES ANTICIPATED UNDER PLAN, CEO JOLY WILL CONTINUE TO RETAIN ABOUT 90 PCT OF HIS CURRENT HOLDINGS; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy is said to be cutting ties with China’s Huawei; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s big sell-off could soon be a buying opportunity, says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 75C; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY BBY.N CEO SAYS ACHIEVED APPROXIMATELY $70 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST REDUCTIONS DURING THE QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q EPS 72c

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Best Buy Appoints Eugene A. Woods to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shorting Best Buy Despite Solid Financial Results? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Best Buy Is Literally A ‘Best’ Buy – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Retail heavyweights seen racking up big holiday numbers – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – FedEx’s Delivery Service Aimed at Extending Online Fulfillment Cut-Off Times – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $13.15 billion. The firm operates through two reportable divisions, Domestic and International. It has a 12.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores provide consumer electronics, such as home theater, home automation, digital imaging, health and fitness, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, including computing and peripherals, networking, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, such as gaming hardware and software, movie, music, technology toy, and other software products.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $6.08 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Walker Patricia H, worth $388,309 on Wednesday, August 29. Another trade for 2,982 shares valued at $233,649 was sold by Barry Corie S. $2.11M worth of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) shares were sold by Saksena Asheesh. Watson Mathew sold $2,600 worth of stock or 33 shares. 33,473 shares were sold by Nelsen Keith J, worth $2.69M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold Best Buy Co., Inc. shares while 192 reduced holdings.

Among 11 analysts covering Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Best Buy Co had 16 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Citigroup. PiperJaffray maintained Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) on Wednesday, November 21 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) rating on Wednesday, August 29. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $78 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, November 23. Raymond James maintained Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) on Wednesday, November 21 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 27 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, August 29 with “Strong Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 29 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Bank of America.