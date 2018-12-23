Investar Holding (ISTR) to pay $0.05 on Jan 31, 2019; Garde Capital Lifted Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding

Garde Capital Inc increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 16.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Garde Capital Inc acquired 5,969 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 19.14%. The Garde Capital Inc holds 42,485 shares with $2.87 million value, up from 36,516 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $76.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.52M shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Looking For a Second-Quarter Jolt (Video); 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 26/04/2018 – SBUX NOT SEEING COMP SALES IMPACT FROM PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) is expected to pay $0.05 on Jan 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:ISTR) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Investar Holding Corp’s current price of $21.79 translates into 0.23% yield. Investar Holding Corp’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 19, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 35,162 shares traded or 86.94% up from the average. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has risen 6.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

Garde Capital Inc decreased Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 15,947 shares to 7,497 valued at $836,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (TIP) stake by 23,919 shares and now owns 8,739 shares. Ishares Tr (MUB) was reduced too.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $15.56 million activity. On Monday, August 20 the insider ULLMAN MYRON E III sold $809,738. BREWER ROSALIND G had bought 5,000 shares worth $270,200. On Friday, August 24 the insider TERUEL JAVIER G sold $8.78 million.

Among 15 analysts covering Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Starbucks Corp had 20 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, November 12 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, November 5. Wells Fargo maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 18 with “Equal-Weight”. Wells Fargo maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, December 14 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 12 by Argus Research. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Hold” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, June 26. As per Wednesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 110,775 shares. Shanda Asset Ltd invested in 0.09% or 10,245 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs owns 25,505 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Capital reported 0.3% stake. 90.37M are held by Blackrock. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 669,148 shares. Essex Fin Svcs reported 0.3% stake. Intl Ca owns 57,500 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Confluence Wealth reported 0.65% stake. Moreover, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gruss has invested 0.84% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Rampart Mngmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 78,420 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank reported 44,299 shares stake. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Company (Wy) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 115 shares.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company has market cap of $205.02 million. It accepts various deposit services and products, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It has a 16.75 P/E ratio. The firm also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans.