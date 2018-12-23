Among 12 analysts covering Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Autoliv had 17 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 3 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $80 target in Tuesday, July 31 report. Daiwa Securities upgraded the shares of ALV in report on Monday, July 16 to “Outperform” rating. Mizuho maintained Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) rating on Monday, June 25. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. Wells Fargo downgraded Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) rating on Wednesday, July 18. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $115 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $119 target in Monday, July 9 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $82 target in Thursday, July 5 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of ALV in report on Thursday, August 9 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, October 1. The stock of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by Morgan Stanley. See Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $105 Initiates Coverage On

06/12/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $100 Downgrade

01/11/2018 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

30/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $72 New Target: $70 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100 New Target: $88 Maintain

03/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $130 New Target: $80 Maintain

01/10/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $104 New Target: $100 Maintain

31/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $82 New Target: $80 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $160 New Target: $145 Maintain

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) stake by 129.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc acquired 205,222 shares as Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC)’s stock declined 25.09%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 363,790 shares with $14.32 million value, up from 158,568 last quarter. Universal Electronics Inc now has $337.82M valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.47. About 224,804 shares traded or 142.92% up from the average. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has declined 39.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 11/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference May 24; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 28c; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO SELL GEMSTAR CHINA INTEREST; 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 64C; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEIC)

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Universal Electronics had 2 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 4 by Sidoti. FBR Capital upgraded the shares of UEIC in report on Friday, November 9 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 10 investors sold UEIC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.46 million shares or 5.56% less from 12.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 8,008 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc reported 20,999 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny reported 984 shares. Eagle Asset invested in 0.44% or 2.31 million shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 714,511 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Company holds 0% or 5,794 shares. Ls Investment Ltd reported 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Citadel Limited Liability Company reported 51,985 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 15,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 886,845 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Synovus Corporation stated it has 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Parkside Fincl Bank Trust stated it has 18 shares. Prudential Fin accumulated 23,204 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.42% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Since September 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $336,569 activity. Chong David Cheung Hyen also sold $53,305 worth of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) shares. FIREHAMMER RICHARD A JR sold 4,032 shares worth $161,569.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) stake by 271,933 shares to 342,617 valued at $8.53 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) stake by 116,381 shares and now owns 327,215 shares. Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) was reduced too.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.14 billion. It operates through two divisions, Passive Safety and Electronics. It has a 17.9 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold Autoliv, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 21.04 million shares or 27.62% less from 29.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4,263 were accumulated by Blair William & Co Il. Sg Americas Securities Llc reported 15,490 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Mariner stated it has 23,254 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 3,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 315 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 14,185 shares. Comerica State Bank owns 0% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 5,114 shares. Raymond James accumulated 9,069 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 15,921 shares. The Tennessee-based Livingston Group Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.01% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset accumulated 5,619 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 455,950 shares.

The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 781,233 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 18.35% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AUTOLIV INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv: FY Underlying Profitability in Passive Safety Seen Increasing; 03/04/2018 – In self-driving cars, human drivers and standards come up short -experts; 31/05/2018 – Top Autoliv Shareholders to Remain Major Owners of Separated Unit; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV- TO FUND CAPITAL INJECTION, AUTOLIV INTENDS TO RAISE MAJORITY OF NEEDED CAPITAL THROUGH DEBT FINANCING; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CEO SAYS REGARDING THE $4 BLN SALES TARGET IN 2022 FOR VEONEER, ”A GOOD BIT MORE THAN HALF OF THAT IS ALREADY IN BOOKED ORDERS”; 22/03/2018 – Leaders for Veoneer and Autoliv Announced Ahead of Planned Spin-off; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv – Financial Report January – March 2018; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS FOR ELECTRONICS SEGMENT, INDICATION IS FOR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO BE AROUND NEGATIVE 3% FOR FULL YEAR, WITH INDICATION THAT UNDERLYING SEGMENT PROFITABILITY WILL DECREASE…; 23/05/2018 – Autoliv: Invitation to Autoliv and Veoneer Investor Day webcast and telephone conference