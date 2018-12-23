Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased Fidelity National Information Ser (FIS) stake by 92.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc acquired 139,828 shares as Fidelity National Information Ser (FIS)’s stock declined 2.80%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 290,792 shares with $31.72M value, up from 150,964 last quarter. Fidelity National Information Ser now has $32.05B valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $97.85. About 2.61M shares traded or 71.46% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 10.23% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Iowa State Bank decreased Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) stake by 50% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Iowa State Bank sold 6,797 shares as Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)’s stock rose 1.79%. The Iowa State Bank holds 6,796 shares with $326,000 value, down from 13,593 last quarter. Otter Tail Corporation now has $1.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 246,511 shares traded or 238.51% up from the average. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 5.89% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 02/04/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q EPS 66c; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $1.90 TO $2.05, EST. $1.93; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: 04/12/2018 – Governor Otter Proclaims April “Financial Literacy Month”; 21/05/2018 – Otter Tail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – AISENSE ANNOUNCES GENERAL AVAILABILITY AND PREMIUM VERSION OF OTTER VOICE NOTES, DESIGNED FOR BUSINESS PEOPLE, JOURNALISTS AND STUDENTS; 09/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation held its 108th Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/03/2018 Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER, CABINET TO VISIT MOYIE SPRINGS FOR 100TH CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q Rev $241.3M; 04/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: DECLO TO HOST GOVERNOR OTTER’S 101ST CAPITAL FOR A DAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 6 investors sold OTTR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 16.83 million shares or 0.91% more from 16.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 220 shares. Accredited Investors reported 0.15% stake. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Company reported 65,960 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 16,359 shares. 429,724 are held by Geode Capital Limited Co. Northrock Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 0.17% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). M&T Savings Bank Corporation invested in 10,697 shares or 0% of the stock. Iowa Bancorporation reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 12,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial invested in 13,022 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 424,588 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Murphy owns 4,600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 29,485 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold FIS shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 279.20 million shares or 0.68% less from 281.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 37 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Whittier Tru accumulated 1,748 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wealthtrust accumulated 241 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 56 shares. 276,992 were accumulated by Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com. Pineno Levin Ford Asset reported 42,713 shares. Savant Lc has 3,977 shares. Motco has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Aviva Public Lc has 0.1% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 159,420 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn holds 0.03% or 2,758 shares in its portfolio. Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 146,883 shares. 155 were accumulated by Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp. 4,073 were reported by Bahl Gaynor Incorporated. Fairfield Bush & stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $7.02 million activity. 17,922 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares with value of $1.91 million were sold by HUNT DAVID K. Stallings James B JR sold $200,304 worth of stock. HUGHES KEITH W also sold $1.29M worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares. On Wednesday, September 19 the insider JAMES STEPHAN A sold $2.61M. 9,506 shares were sold by THOMPSON KATHLEEN T, worth $1.02M.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 5,381 shares to 310,441 valued at $46.77M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) stake by 4,214 shares and now owns 1,687 shares. Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury (TLO) was reduced too.