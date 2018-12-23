Brouwer & Janachowski Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 55.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brouwer & Janachowski Llc sold 1,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $259,000, down from 3,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as US and EU urge probes of data practices; 19/04/2018 – FB: 3RD-PARTY TRACKING SCRIPTS WERE DIRECTLY ACCESSING PROFILES; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 27/03/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Wins Hedge Fund Popularity Contest in the First Quarter; 17/04/2018 – COMPANY WAS LOOKING TO BUILD TECHNOLOGY TO HELP USERS ‘RECLAIM THEIR PERSONAL DATA’ FROM COMPANIES -SPOKESMAN; 05/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Facebook sent a doctor from “Building 8” to secretly meet with top hospitals, including Stanford; 09/03/2018 – MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND FACEBOOK PARTNER TO DEBUT EXCLUSIVE NATIONAL WEEKLY GAME PACKAGE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: For One Senator, Cambridge Analytica Breach Hits Close to Home; 25/03/2018 – HeraldScotland: EXCLUSIVE’Facebook should be regulated like the BBC’ SNP’s top MP on digital and media calls for crackdown in w

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com (MU) by 70.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 21,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $408.79 million, down from 30,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63 million shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Sierra Wireless vs. Micron Technology – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/19/2018: ADSK,JBL,MU – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Sees Choppier Waters Ahead For Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Says To ‘Use Strength As A Selling Opportunity’ – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron Technology Stock Bulls Have a Trade War Advantage – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “S&P Global turns positive on Micron – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, December 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, November 7. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, February 1 by Cowen & Co. On Friday, March 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Monday, December 10 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 8 by Needham. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, September 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 30 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 5 by Brean Capital.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $309.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Consumer Discretionary Transn To (XLY) by 30 shares to 4,645 shares, valued at $544.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotechnology Etf (IBB) by 136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp accumulated 3.56M shares. Stratos Wealth Limited reported 29,952 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 495,535 shares. Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 7,930 shares. Macroview Investment Mngmt Lc holds 41 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 540 shares. New York-based Carret Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability owns 5,602 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. John G Ullman Associate Inc reported 8,700 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn accumulated 5.04M shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Citigroup holds 0.04% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 828,554 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 3.48M shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.60 million activity. 40,000 shares were sold by Thorsen Steven L. JR, worth $2.20M on Friday, July 20.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Don’t I Feel Wrong About Facebook? – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Admits to Data Sharing But With Users’ Consent – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook admits Sandberg requested Soros research – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Is Undervalued And Will Rise Like A Phoenix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parkwood Limited Liability Company invested 3.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Michigan-based Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Franklin Street Nc holds 1.98% or 88,778 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Firsthand Cap Mngmt has 3.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 45,000 shares. The California-based Main Street Research Ltd Co has invested 1.61% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sterneck Cap Ltd has invested 2.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bouchey Financial Group owns 1,499 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,405 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 3,840 were accumulated by Telos. Thomasville Savings Bank owns 2,806 shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp, a West Virginia-based fund reported 25,745 shares. Scharf Invs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 10,205 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 612,421 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Gruss Incorporated invested in 33,460 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 selling transactions for $1.63 billion activity. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $907,786. Shares for $10.77 million were sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. Sandberg Sheryl sold $9.66 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, August 29. 452,600 shares valued at $87.97M were sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Monday, July 2. 37,982 shares were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd, worth $7.74M. Taylor Susan J.S. sold 2,112 shares worth $290,400.

Brouwer & Janachowski Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $563.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,998 shares to 217,787 shares, valued at $46.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 81,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 757,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).