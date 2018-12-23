AUMANN AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) had a decrease of 10.79% in short interest. AUUMF’s SI was 28,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 10.79% from 31,500 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 56 days are for AUMANN AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:AUUMF)’s short sellers to cover AUUMF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 150 shares traded. Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 35.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 33,300 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock rose 24.10%. The Ipswich Investment Management Co holds 60,300 shares with $687,000 value, down from 93,600 last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $4.27B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 3.65M shares traded or 40.93% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has risen 12.30% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on February, 8. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 47.22% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.36 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $75.03 million for 14.21 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 533.33% EPS growth.