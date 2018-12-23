American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 1.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 2,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,337 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.34 million, down from 156,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) by 12.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 48,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,233 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.08M, down from 377,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 2.57M shares traded or 71.54% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 18.49% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 09/04/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD TO SEPARATE SGC FROM COMMERCIAL-GASTROINTESTINAL; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING SETTLEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Separation Completed in 1H 2019; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 03/05/2018 – lronwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Cap Issues Statement on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 23/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for IW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination From Sarissa Cap; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Allergan to Grant Aurobino License to Market Generic Version of Linzess Starting Aug. 5, 2030

Among 17 analysts covering Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD), 4 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had 49 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 19 the stock rating was initiated by Berenberg with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 22. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, December 6 by Mizuho. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of IRWD in report on Wednesday, November 7 to “Underweight” rating. The stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, April 6. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, August 4. The stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 20 by Mizuho. Mizuho upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) on Wednesday, May 2 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 18 investors sold IRWD shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 142.30 million shares or 2.72% less from 146.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Symphony Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 113,100 shares. Campbell And Adviser Lc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 16,562 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.03% or 57,618 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.38M shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0.01% or 102,538 shares. Swiss Retail Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Putnam Lc accumulated 131,858 shares. Bailard has 0.03% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 24,883 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated has 12.32 million shares.

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -63.16% EPS growth.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $294.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 7,194 shares to 27,168 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Look Under The Hood: FTXH Has 35% Upside – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “When Larger Firms Walk Away From Partnerships With Smaller Ones: How Bad Is The Damage? – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Turns Bearish On Ironwood Pharma (NASDAQ:IRWD), Lowers Linzess Sales Estimate – Benzinga” on May 09, 2018. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ironwood Pharma Q2 revenues up 25% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Becomes Oversold (IRWD) – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $9.06 million activity. Currie Mark G sold $1.20 million worth of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) on Friday, August 24. On Friday, July 6 MCCOURT Thomas A sold $600,000 worth of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 30,000 shares. OLANOFF LAWRENCE S had sold 2,000 shares worth $38,200. Another trade for 1,358 shares valued at $16,038 was made by Consylman Gina on Friday, November 9. McHugh Julie had sold 1,500 shares worth $18,690.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, October 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 19 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, July 19 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, August 16. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, July 12 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 18. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, January 20. The stock has “Sell” rating by Berenberg on Friday, January 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, October 28 with “Sector Perform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $145.0 target in Friday, January 15 report.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. Swedish Joseph bought $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, November 1. Gherson Diane J sold $1.67 million worth of stock. OWENS JAMES W had bought 1,000 shares worth $114,673 on Wednesday, October 31. Rometty Virginia M bought $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Friday, November 2. Another trade for 4,311 shares valued at $495,846 was bought by TAUREL SIDNEY.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $336.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 13,175 shares to 36,125 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.