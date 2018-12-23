Palisade Capital Management Llc increased Belden Inc (BDC) stake by 64.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Palisade Capital Management Llc acquired 54,867 shares as Belden Inc (BDC)’s stock declined 33.40%. The Palisade Capital Management Llc holds 140,393 shares with $10.03 million value, up from 85,526 last quarter. Belden Inc now has $1.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 987,114 shares traded or 78.57% up from the average. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 43.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.62B-$2.67B; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/03/2018 – Belden Inc. Announces Redemption of Shareholder Rights Agreement; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN BOOST FY REV. VIEW ON SAM PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises Full-Yr Rev Guidance to Reflect the SAM Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – Belden at Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.41 TO $1.51, EST. $1.47; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 47c; 16/05/2018 – Belden at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q Rev $647M-$667M

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) formed double bottom with $8.23 target or 6.00% below today’s $8.76 share price. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has $78.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 16.07 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 9.64% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/03/2018 – ITAU SAYS $750M PERPETUAL BONDS PRICED AT 6.5%: FILING; 09/03/2018 – ITAU SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC IN 6.5%, FINAL CUT IN MARCH; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO TAPS BOARD MEMBER RICARDO VILLELA MARINO TO HEAD NEWLY-CREATED STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD; 08/03/2018 – ITAU SEES CHILE 2018 GDP GROWTH AT 3.6%: REPORT; 24/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BRL0.015/SHARE MONTHLY DIVIDEND WON’T CHANGE W/SPLIT; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 04/05/2018 – Chilean Headache Finally Paying Off for Brazil’s Itau; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ITAU, XP PRESENTED PROPOSALS TO MITIGATE RISKS: CADE’S MEMBER

Since August 31, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $578,260 activity. Shares for $17,797 were sold by Turner Paul Keith on Friday, August 31. Vestjens Roel had bought 447 shares worth $25,004. $76,773 worth of stock was bought by Derksen Henk on Friday, November 2. $494,280 worth of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) shares were bought by Stroup John S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold BDC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 2.91% less from 48.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Lc invested 0.07% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.67% or 1.12 million shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 70,015 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability reported 35,020 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Comerica Savings Bank has 0.04% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Retirement Of Alabama has 52,517 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling has 2,233 shares. Shelton holds 0.01% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) or 3,213 shares. Regions Corporation invested in 24 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Advsr Asset holds 0% or 1,006 shares. Ohio-based Dean Inv Assocs Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.08% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) or 56,543 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 107,213 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “28% Total Return Potential From Goldman Sachs BDC – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Belden Inc. (BDC) – PRNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Belden Inc. â€“ BDC – Business Wire” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Belden Inc. (BDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BDC Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Belden (NYSE:BDC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Belden had 3 analyst reports since November 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, November 1. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of BDC in report on Monday, December 3 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, November 1.

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) stake by 766,000 shares to 3.00 million valued at $3.13M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) stake by 13,499 shares and now owns 628,693 shares. Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn) was reduced too.

Analysts await ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 12.17 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.