Ituran Location and Control Ltd (NASDAQ:ITRN) is expected to pay $0.23 on Jan 9, 2019. (NASDAQ:ITRN) shareholders before Dec 24, 2018 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Ituran Location and Control Ltd’s current price of $31.13 translates into 0.74% yield. Ituran Location and Control Ltd’s dividend has Dec 26, 2018 as record date. Nov 26, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.13. About 31,981 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 7.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronics for Imaging had 2 analyst reports since October 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy”. See Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) latest ratings:

07/12/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $30 Initiates Coverage On

30/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $43 New Target: $38 Maintain

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. provides industrial format display graphics, label and packaging, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk and Matan format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material digital inkjet printers; ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, as well as a variety of textile ink, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water dispersed printing ink; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s printing surfaces comprise paper, vinyl, corrugated, textile, glass, plastic, aluminum composite, ceramic tile, wood, and other flexible and rigid substrates.

The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 1.16M shares traded or 120.99% up from the average. Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) has declined 9.55% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 01/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges Almost 38 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – EFl’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid lnkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for Textile; 22/03/2018 – EFI Ecosystem of Digital Print Innovations Fuels Customer Success at International Sign Expo; 15/05/2018 – SQN Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in Electronics for Imaging; 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox Iridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 38c; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 19/03/2018 – Yes, $EFII filed their 10K, what’s in it is not good. Adverse opinions from their auditor regarding internal controls. Material weaknesses litter the 10K. Revenue recognition cannot be relied upon. And the firm’s ballooning inventory and reserves are being called into question; 30/04/2018 – ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Rev $239.9M

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $612,090 activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $299,070 was made by GECHT GUY on Wednesday, June 27.

More notable recent Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UDS Creating New Opportunities in Corrugated with Central Europe’s First EFI Nozomi Single-pass Inkjet Press – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EFI to Present at Upcoming Wells Fargo, NASDAQ and Barclays Conferences – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Research Report Identifies Electronics for Imaging, RealPage, Intersect ENT, AeroVironment, Molina Healthcare, and Hilton Grand Vacations with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronics For Imaging, Inc. Prices Offering of $135 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023 – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronics For Imaging, Inc. Proposes Offering of $130 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Electronics for Imaging, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.92 million shares or 0.03% more from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp reported 166,949 shares. Prudential holds 0% or 74,581 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,316 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 30,124 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Menta Capital Ltd Liability Company invested 0.15% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1.41% or 562,541 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Zacks Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 39,162 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 1.53M shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Principal Group Inc stated it has 358,298 shares. Glenmede Na owns 1.17 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Skyline Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 1.44% stake. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.05% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Cwm Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 78 shares.

More notable recent Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ituran Location declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) CEO Eyal Sheratzky on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ituran Location and Control Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For November 26, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company has market cap of $664.36 million. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual clients to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow clients to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. It has a 11.04 P/E ratio. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications.