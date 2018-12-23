Jabodon Pt Company increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 154.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jabodon Pt Company acquired 30,479 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Jabodon Pt Company holds 50,249 shares with $8.26 million value, up from 19,770 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $359.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – White House welcomes looks into reports Trump’s consultants misused Facebook data-official; 19/04/2018 – Liberty Tax Announces Engagement of Independent Auditor; 22/05/2018 – WORKING TO GIVE PEOPLE IMPORTANT NEW CONTROLS IN ADDITION TO GDPR – ZUCKERBERG; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 11/04/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Ranking Member Pallone’s Opening Remarks at Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 19/03/2018 – There’s a perfect storm brewing with a potential rate hike at the big Fed meeting this week, Facebook at the forefront of the tech wreck and chaos in D.C; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg’s Personal Data Sold to Cambridge; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TESTING A CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL DESIGNED FOR CREATORS; 10/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s control of Facebook is like a dictatorship: CalSTRS; 29/03/2018 – Facebook exec in 2016 internal memo defends ‘ugly’ growth tactics, even if people use it for evil

Mark Asset Management Corp increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 36.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mark Asset Management Corp acquired 52,197 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 15.08%. The Mark Asset Management Corp holds 195,640 shares with $9.11M value, up from 143,443 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $64.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 21.53M shares traded or 120.36% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY B.V: Early Repurchase(s); 23/04/2018 – MANDATE: EFSF EUR 1.375% 5/2047 Tap Via HSBC, LBBW, MS; 21/03/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: BREAKING: #SchoolClosing @CohoesSchools closing M.S. and Abram Lansing Ele. at noon due to power outage; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S CHRISTIANSON TALKS AT BLOOMBERG FORUM; 08/04/2018 – INDIA TELECOMS: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT EXPECTS JIO TO REPORT A Q-O-Q DECLINE IN ARPU DUE TO TARIFF CUTS OF EARLY 2018; 07/03/2018 – PICK N PAY STORES LTD PIKJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO ZAC 6400 FROM ZAC 5800; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $4.4 BLN INCREASED FROM $3.5 BLN A YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT INC 6269.TW : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fin Svcs has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 16,106 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. 2,085 were reported by High Pointe Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Westpac Bk owns 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 365,637 shares. Castleark Llc has 123,278 shares. Moreover, Hl Financial Serv Ltd Llc has 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cap Limited Ca holds 3.3% or 64,240 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc invested in 0.2% or 22,546 shares. Two Sigma Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 3,380 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Profund Advsr Limited reported 2.19% stake. State Bank Of Stockton holds 5,305 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $149,385. $7.88M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. 157,300 shares were sold by Zuckerberg Mark, worth $27.29M. Another trade for 38,085 shares valued at $6.33 million was made by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, September 11. The insider FISCHER DAVID B. sold $392,937. Cox Christopher K also sold $2.06 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, July 2. 2,268 shares valued at $308,017 were sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Tuesday, November 27.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Edward Jones on Friday, July 27. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 8. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $235 target in Friday, July 13 report. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, October 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, October 3.

Mark Asset Management Corp decreased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 12,324 shares to 62,714 valued at $10.68M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mcdonalds Corp (Call) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 30,000 shares. Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mai Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 13,654 shares. The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Prtn Lc has invested 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). M&T State Bank invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.21% or 324,729 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 712 shares. Lincluden Mngmt reported 0.19% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 253,343 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 132,354 shares. 17,242 are owned by Boys Arnold & Company. Peapack Gladstone Corp accumulated 149,633 shares. 128 were reported by Ironwood Fincl Ltd Llc. Oakworth Capital reported 385 shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability (Wy) holds 0% or 60 shares.

