Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 64.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 1,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 942 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $203,000, down from 2,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $162.18. About 3.16 million shares traded or 43.74% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE

Thomas Story & Son Llc decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 2.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc sold 938 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.01M, down from 32,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $330.57. About 1.29 million shares traded or 81.28% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 38.06% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Up 19.1% Since Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FTC, DVMT, ORLY, BURL: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Recession-Resilient Stocks That Have Crushed the Market in 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Goldman Sachs Top Stock Picks for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 20, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $3.75 EPS, up 29.31% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.9 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $300.39M for 22.04 P/E if the $3.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.50 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Implications of a CRON-MO Deal Are Enormous â€” For All Pot Stocks – Investorplace.com” on December 07, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is a Big Tobacco-Marijuana Marriage on the Horizon? – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Why Aurora Cannabis Stock Will Drop Back Under $5 – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constellation +5% after beer margins impress – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2 Superstars Join Forces – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2018.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on January, 4. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 2.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $2 per share. STZ’s profit will be $389.95 million for 19.78 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.87 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.