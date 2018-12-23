Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) stake by 9.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold 6,450 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc holds 60,123 shares with $3.73 million value, down from 66,573 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com now has $81.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 14.47M shares traded or 61.15% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/20/2018, 7:30 PM; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Police Pension Fund Trustees Sun, 4/1/2018, 1:00 AM; 27/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 64.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 4,147 shares to 6,439 valued at $974,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard World Fds (VHT) stake by 6,029 shares and now owns 8,065 shares. Ishares Tr (EFV) was raised too.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on January, 4. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 2.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $2 per share. STZ’s profit will be $389.95 million for 19.78 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.87 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Constellation Brands has $283 highest and $165 lowest target. $236.73’s average target is 45.97% above currents $162.18 stock price. Constellation Brands had 15 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, October 5 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 3 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 2 report. The company was maintained on Friday, October 5 by Wells Fargo. SunTrust downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $220 target in Monday, September 10 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 16 by Bank of America. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Negative” rating on Monday, October 1 by Susquehanna. JP Morgan maintained the shares of STZ in report on Thursday, September 27 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna on Monday, August 20 to “Negative”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 74 investors sold STZ shares while 256 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 133.03 million shares or 1.81% less from 135.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc accumulated 9,755 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles, a California-based fund reported 8,500 shares. Cognios Cap Lc reported 8,781 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 58,224 shares. Banced holds 0.5% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 1,350 shares. Ameriprise Inc owns 1.09 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Old National Bancorp In invested in 0.04% or 3,425 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 1,187 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A has 22,649 shares. Millennium Ltd has 643,565 shares. Sterling Cap Llc has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated invested in 43,930 shares. Colonial holds 0.42% or 10,533 shares. Wespac Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 954 shares. Field And Main Bankshares invested in 16 shares.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $68.05 million activity. The insider SANDS ROBERT sold $33.79M. Kane Thomas Michael had sold 4,419 shares worth $989,106. Shares for $33.28 million were sold by SANDS RICHARD.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 14.83 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce Ny, a New York-based fund reported 281,218 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Company (Trc) accumulated 5,933 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12,123 shares. Parsons Management Ri owns 57,634 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Virginia-based Pineno Levin And Ford Asset has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1.14M shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0.73% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Woodstock has 0.51% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 49,055 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4,029 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Lc, New York-based fund reported 14,919 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 23,008 shares. Fort Lp reported 0.01% stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 145,734 shares stake. Diligent Invsts Ltd Llc reported 14,119 shares stake.