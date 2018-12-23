Jag Capital Management Cut Electronic Arts (EA) Stake; Conagra Brands (CAG) Shorts Lowered By 31.79%

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) had a decrease of 31.79% in short interest. CAG’s SI was 10.87 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 31.79% from 15.94 million shares previously. With 7.66 million avg volume, 1 days are for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)’s short sellers to cover CAG’s short positions. The SI to Conagra Brands Inc’s float is 2.81%. The stock decreased 8.77% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 23.44 million shares traded or 197.60% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 18.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. 3Q Adj EPS 61c; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) stake by 81.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 92,081 shares as Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)’s stock declined 26.04%. The Jag Capital Management Llc holds 20,560 shares with $2.48 million value, down from 112,641 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc. now has $23.13B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 7.83 million shares traded or 56.84% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold Conagra Brands, Inc. shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 327.55 million shares or 8.11% more from 302.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street reported 17.43M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives accumulated 517 shares or 0% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 13,660 shares. First Trust Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust owns 259,755 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 16,040 shares. 155,495 were reported by Blair William & Il. Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1,862 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 48,897 shares. First Republic Mgmt holds 32,552 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.01% or 166,316 shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Partners Group Inc has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Van Hulzen Asset Limited Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Potential Rally in Stocks Seems to Be Kept in Check by Worries About Govt. Shutdown, Fed – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – ConAgra Foods Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), OncoMed (NASDAQ:OMED) – IPOs, M&A, and Dividends: Taking A Look At Year-End News Catalysts – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is General Mills an Undervalued Dividend Stock With a 5% Yield? – Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “ConAgra (CAG) PT Lowered to $39 at RBC Capital; Sees Stock as Major Value Play – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.97 million activity. Another trade for 3,023 shares valued at $109,833 was made by MARSHALL RUTH ANN on Monday, July 9. 33,317 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by Batcheler Colleen. GOLDSTONE STEVEN F also sold $2.59 million worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares. 7,092 shares were bought by BROWN THOMAS K, worth $249,993. $499,986 worth of stock was bought by Connolly Sean on Friday, October 12. $99,969 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by MARBERGER DAVID S on Friday, October 12.

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food firm in North America. The company has market cap of $10.76 billion. The firm operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice divisions. It has a 12.11 P/E ratio. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Among 8 analysts covering ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. ConAgra Foods had 8 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. UBS upgraded the shares of CAG in report on Monday, October 8 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of CAG in report on Thursday, June 28 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 27 by CFRA. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by Bernstein. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CAG in report on Monday, November 26 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts is Now Oversold (EA) – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Moves -1.12%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOG, EA, DVA – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Electronic Arts, NEXEO SOLUTIONS, The AES, Meritor, H&R Block, and American International Group â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Down 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability has 0.55% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Twin Tree Management LP accumulated 12,743 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability reported 225,958 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.04% stake. Transamerica Fincl Advsr Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. First Midwest Bancshares Division has 9,526 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 25,814 are held by Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Co. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The owns 39,205 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Us Bank De reported 0.03% stake. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ent Fincl reported 310 shares. Alps Inc holds 1,878 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Jag Capital Management Llc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 6,955 shares to 32,438 valued at $18.62 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) stake by 1,274 shares and now owns 48,819 shares. Veeva Sys Inc Cl A (NYSE:VEEV) was raised too.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 14.08% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.06 per share. EA’s profit will be $534.77 million for 10.81 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.25% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Electronic Arts had 19 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 31. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 23. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, November 2. Credit Suisse maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Friday, August 31. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $146 target. Bank of America downgraded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Friday, August 31 to “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained the shares of EA in report on Friday, August 31 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 32 selling transactions for $22.11 million activity. The insider Schatz Jacob J. sold 1,000 shares worth $143,610. Wilson Andrew had sold 9,000 shares worth $845,927 on Thursday, November 1. $18,200 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Singh Vijayanthimala. Miele Laura also sold $117,287 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. Jorgensen Blake J also sold $1.50M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, July 3. Shares for $212,389 were sold by Bruzzo Chris. $278,347 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by PROBST LAWRENCE F III.