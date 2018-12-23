Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by 1.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 35 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,535 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $387.86 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39M shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Metlife Inc. (MET) by 10.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 90,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 760,268 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.32 million, down from 850,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 12.36M shares traded or 69.85% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $165 target in Tuesday, July 19 report. Oppenheimer maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Tuesday, July 18 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 12 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 12 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, January 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. On Tuesday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $172 target in Thursday, July 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Friday, July 14. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 15.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $100.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (NYSE:AIG) by 7,100 shares to 79,393 shares, valued at $4.21 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxoft Hldg Inc Ord Shs Cl A (NYSE:LXFT) by 5,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,020 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh (NYSE:BAM).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “IBM’s Ginni Rometty blasts internet companies’ ‘irresponsible handling’ of personal data – MarketWatch” published on November 26, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Berkshire Hathaway Has Given Up on IBM, but Recent Acquisition May Resuscitate Big Blue – GuruFocus.com” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “IBM Shares Drop 22% This Year as Hope of Turnaround Dims – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Goldcorp and IBM find way to improve predictability for gold mineralization – MINING.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Colrain Ltd Llc has invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Axa has 0.48% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dillon Inc invested in 0.08% or 1,575 shares. Cap Ltd Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,230 shares. Peoples Services Corp invested in 23,936 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corporation owns 43,994 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Davidson Advisors reported 1.35% stake. Moreover, Jane Street Group Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Becker Capital Mngmt reported 3,971 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.18% or 172,216 shares. Janney invested 0.48% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 23,904 shares. Moreover, Argyle Capital has 1.5% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Transamerica Fincl Advsr Incorporated owns 265 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by OWENS JAMES W. Gherson Diane J sold $1.67M worth of stock or 11,451 shares. The insider TAUREL SIDNEY bought $495,846. WADDELL FREDERICK H also bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, November 1. Shares for $998,835 were bought by Rometty Virginia M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 324 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 739.18 million shares or 1.70% less from 751.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chevy Chase holds 0.16% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 823,070 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Quantum Management reported 21,209 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Hl Fincl Svcs Lc has 5,142 shares. Cullinan Assocs has invested 0.36% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Tcw Grp invested in 0.56% or 1.47 million shares. Natixis LP holds 0.19% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 467,882 shares. Commerce Savings Bank holds 0.24% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 424,521 shares. Cls Invests owns 1,372 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old Republic Interest owns 575,400 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Agf Invs America Inc reported 0.78% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Principal Fincl Gru reported 1.44M shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 7,668 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership has 33,541 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 14,185 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. MetLife had 66 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 31 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MET in report on Friday, November 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Monday, December 17 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MET in report on Monday, June 5 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America initiated the shares of MET in report on Monday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MET in report on Wednesday, June 28 with “Buy” rating. Sandler O’Neill maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) rating on Thursday, February 15. Sandler O’Neill has “Hold” rating and $50.0 target. Morgan Stanley downgraded MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) on Wednesday, November 11 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, August 9.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 7.32 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

More important recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cognizant Technology Solutions, Anadarko Petroleum, American Eagle Outfitters, MetLife, Groupon, and Air Products and Chemicals â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “MetLife Names New Leaders for Japan and EMEA – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Tamara L. Schock to Join MetLife as Chief Accounting Officer – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MetLife Is Properly Positioned For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.