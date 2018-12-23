Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 7,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 212,591 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.89 million, up from 205,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 4.39 million shares traded or 98.52% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Put/Tsla (Put) (TSLA) by 493.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 4,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,912 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.70 million, up from 996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Put/Tsla (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $319.77. About 8.02M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 04/05/2018 – 05/04 The Cable – Tesla, BOE & EM; 27/03/2018 – RT @Lebeaucarnews: Moody’s downgrades TSLA credit ratings and assigns a negative outlook adding: “Tesla’s ratings reflect the significant s…; 14/05/2018 – TESLA SHANGHAI HAS REGISTERED CAPITAL OF 100M YUAN; 21/05/2018 – NTSB NOT PROBING FATAL TESLA CRASH IN CALIFOFRNIA OVER WEEKEND; 14/03/2018 – Tesla Factory Churning Defective Parts And Cars: CNBC — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – Tesla says crashed vehicle had been on autopilot prior to accident; 25/04/2018 – If Tesla were to start producing its electric vehicles in China, it could help the entire market there grow, said Freeman Shen, founder of Chinese EV start-up WM Motor; 28/03/2018 – Tesla bonds blowout is a warning for risk, credit; 03/05/2018 – Tesla saw its worst day in more than a month after controversial earnings call; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 241,617 shares to 39,798 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 54,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,913 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Among 20 analysts covering American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American Tower Corporation had 85 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Guggenheim. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 8 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, August 17. As per Monday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, October 31 by Stifel Nicolaus. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16100 target in Friday, July 28 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 12 by Zacks. Morgan Stanley maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Thursday, August 24 with “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14500 target in Friday, July 28 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AMT shares while 305 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 390.23 million shares or 0.79% less from 393.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eagleclaw Managment Llc accumulated 1,525 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 718,018 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 1,418 shares. Hemenway Trust Co Ltd Com reported 0.29% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Citizens National Bank & Trust & Tru Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,969 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 4.72M shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Invest Company has invested 0.24% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation reported 4.39M shares. Art Advsr Ltd has invested 0.24% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tuttle Tactical Management reported 53,188 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt reported 240,190 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 61,390 shares. Gradient Ltd Llc reported 88 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Azimuth Cap Management Lc invested in 31,445 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $66.50 million activity. $1.91 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by DiSanto Edmund. The insider TAICLET JAMES D JR sold 43,843 shares worth $6.25M. $1.77 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Puech Olivier on Monday, November 19. 44,959 American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $7.03 million were sold by Meyer Robert Joseph JR. On Wednesday, November 7 SHARBUTT DAVID E sold $563,845 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 3,590 shares. Marshall Steven C. sold $25.59 million worth of stock.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $680.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc. Cmn by 23,537 shares to 5,712 shares, valued at $80,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Cmn (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Cmn (NYSE:JPM).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $296,548 activity. Musk Elon also bought $10.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. Straubel Jeffrey B had sold 15,000 shares worth $5.23M on Wednesday, November 7. Ahuja Deepak also sold $1.20 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. $360,280 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by Guillen Jerome M. 3,000 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $1.02 million were sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 128 investors sold TSLA shares while 186 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 97.80 million shares or 3.45% more from 94.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, National Pension Ser has 0.14% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Bb&T Securities reported 0.01% stake. Vantage Invest Advsr Lc has 558 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,554 shares. Mirador Capital Partners Lp owns 4,649 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Voya Investment Lc owns 16,221 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regions Financial Corp reported 0.01% stake. Adirondack owns 249 shares. Finance Engines Ltd Company holds 57 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Llp accumulated 489,814 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.07% or 7.04 million shares in its portfolio. Ipg Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation stated it has 0.48% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Regis Communications has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Metropolitan Life Insur Communications invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Among 41 analysts covering Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), 17 have Buy rating, 11 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Tesla Motors Inc had 185 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, August 20 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, July 19 by Needham. The company was maintained on Monday, January 22 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, January 4, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, June 6 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, September 13 with “Underweight”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, March 26 by Standpoint Research. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 9 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Friday, July 8 by RBC Capital Markets.