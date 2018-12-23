Jcsd Capital Llc increased Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) stake by 15.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jcsd Capital Llc acquired 20,128 shares as Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN)’s stock declined 21.88%. The Jcsd Capital Llc holds 149,440 shares with $7.02 million value, up from 129,312 last quarter. Evans Bancorp Inc now has $155.44 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 23,539 shares traded or 115.89% up from the average. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 15.75% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:CDBMF) had a decrease of 6.67% in short interest. CDBMF’s SI was 43,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 6.67% from 46,500 shares previously. With 62,700 avg volume, 1 days are for CORDOBA MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:CDBMF)’s short sellers to cover CDBMF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.0009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0791. About 3,750 shares traded. Cordoba Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDBMF) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops precious and base metal properties in Colombia. The company has market cap of $24.36 million. The firm explores for copper and gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the San Matias project covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the Municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.47, from 2.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 4 investors sold EVBN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 1.00% more from 2.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 5,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Virginia-based Fj Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 1.34% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 2,149 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 70 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio accumulated 1,300 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 9,680 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Management invested in 9,782 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 1,082 shares. Blackrock reported 232,839 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Ser Inc reported 600 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 7,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 159 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested in 128,106 shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $9,488 activity. 679 shares valued at $32,253 were sold by MILLER ROBERT G JR on Tuesday, September 4. 300 shares valued at $14,280 were bought by Sommer Oliver on Tuesday, September 4. 50 shares were bought by Minkel Kimberley A, worth $2,036 on Monday, December 3.