Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc Ads (JD) by 8.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.37M, down from 225,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.50B market cap company. The stock increased 5.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 49.69M shares traded or 171.30% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 46.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.21% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71 RMB CENTS, EST. 82 RMB CENTS; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 80.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 244,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.69M, down from 305,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 9.96M shares traded or 46.73% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has declined 1.39% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Centerpoint Energy Inc. Rating Outlook To Negative; Ratings Affirmed; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy U.S. Midwest Utility Vectren for $72 a Share; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY RESOURCES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: CenterPoint to Buy Vectren for $72 Per Share in Cash; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Vectren Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterPoint Energy, Inc. — VVC; 02/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – TOTAL PROJECT CAPITAL COST IS APPROXIMATELY $285 MLN FOR BRAZOS VALLEY CONNECTION PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES HITTING HIGH END YR EPS EX ITEMS VIEW; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019

Among 23 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. JD.com had 62 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. As per Friday, December 7, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. M Partners initiated JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on Tuesday, December 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Wednesday, May 9. On Wednesday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of JD in report on Friday, April 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 11 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, August 11.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on March, 1. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -650.00% negative EPS growth.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,670 shares to 97,502 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: EEM, JD, BAP, YUMC – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synthorx Appoints Andrew Powell, JD, to its Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “JD’s B2B Sales Strength To Keep Revenue Growing – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JD.com: Will Richard Liu Deliver In 2019? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Alibaba Group a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.39, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold CNP shares while 148 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 368.65 million shares or 16.75% more from 315.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

More recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CenterPoint Energy declares fourth quarter common stock dividend of $0.2875, Series A Preferred Stock dividend of $32.1563 and Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $17.5000 – PRNewswire” on December 12, 2018. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018. Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CenterPoint CFO to retire, execs appointed to post-acquisition roles – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 03, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 15 analysts covering CenterPoint (NYSE:CNP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. CenterPoint had 46 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 24 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 10 with “Neutral”. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 28 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 13 by Credit Suisse. The stock of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, September 10 by RBC Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) on Monday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 12 by Argus Research. Deutsche Bank maintained CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) on Friday, November 6 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, February 12 with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CNP in report on Tuesday, August 11 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CNP’s profit will be $160.38 million for 22.16 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.