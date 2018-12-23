Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 7.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 98,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.88M, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 5.62 million shares traded or 104.45% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 64.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,650 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.74 million, up from 93,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65M shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 26/04/2018 – General Electric Co. vs University of Virginia Patent Foundation | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP) OF $0.16; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS RISING METAL INPUT COSTS REDUCES THE ATTRACTIVENESS OF GE’S RAIL BUSINESS TO A POTENTIAL BUYER; 31/05/2018 – GE-SHEN CORPORATION BHD – YIN SIEW PENG RESIGNS AS CFO; 05/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR KPMG; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO sees no profit growth at power unit this year; 20/03/2018 – Factory Floor to Classroom

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 11. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, December 13 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, April 9. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, October 2 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $27.0 target in Monday, October 23 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, July 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 28 by Tigress Financial. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 29. Wolfe Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, October 2 report. As per Thursday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clark Cap Management Gru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Scotia Capital Inc has 834,383 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Smith Salley Assocs, North Carolina-based fund reported 29,899 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc invested in 0.08% or 156,953 shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney Company holds 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 6,546 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Co has 65,306 shares. Cambridge Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 19,037 shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt reported 1.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Foster And Motley Inc accumulated 0.03% or 15,113 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 551,946 shares. Mason Street Lc reported 1.22 million shares stake. Edmp accumulated 17,335 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 16,545 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.22% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $645.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle Entmt Inc New by 50,042 shares to 70,546 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) by 22,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 679,813 shares, and cut its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. 225,000 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $2.19 million on Thursday, November 1. DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought 60,000 shares worth $499,200.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE elects Paula Rosput Reynolds to board – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Consider Bailing Out of GE – GuruFocus.com” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “I Just Doubled My Position In GE, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE planning tender process for independent auditor – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer: Don’t Rush To Buy GE After Analyst Upgrades (NYSE:GE) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $279,063 activity.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $108.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Klx Inc by 108,033 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $72.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greensky Inc by 48,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 751,710 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 29 investors sold PAA shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 327.02 million shares or 3.38% more from 316.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Heronetta LP holds 3.73% or 266,153 shares in its portfolio. Interactive Financial Advisors reported 2,212 shares. Eagle Advisors Ltd has invested 4.13% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Advisory Rech reported 5.95M shares. Stratos Wealth Partners accumulated 13,776 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 9,180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Freestone Capital Holdings Llc has invested 0.04% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Sumitomo Mitsui holds 352,000 shares. Community Bankshares Na stated it has 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. E&G Advisors Lp accumulated 23,200 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Homrich Berg has invested 0.05% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 84,522 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability reported 61,045 shares stake. Missouri-based Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.07% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Among 30 analysts covering Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Plains All American Pipeline LP had 122 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, April 9. The stock of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 18 by Seaport Global Securities. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) on Monday, July 17 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Wolfe Research with “Market Perform”. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 11 to “Equal Weight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) on Thursday, February 8 with “Hold” rating. Howard Weil maintained the shares of PAA in report on Monday, October 10 with “Sector Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Monday, August 10. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, August 28.