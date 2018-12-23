Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) is expected to pay $0.35 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:JCAP) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Jernigan Capital Inc’s current price of $19.92 translates into 1.76% yield. Jernigan Capital Inc’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Nov 2, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 310,161 shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) has risen 9.20% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical JCAP News: 02/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital 1Q EPS 12c; 07/03/2018 Jernigan Capital, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance; 04/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Announces Dividends for Second Quarter 2018; 14/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Appoints Jonathan Perry as Chief Investment Officer; 14/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Announces Addition of Jonathan Perry as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer; 03/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Eagles’ Timmy Jernigan To Miss 4-6 Months; 23/04/2018 – DJ Jernigan Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCAP); 02/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.68-Adj EPS $3.43; 03/05/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Eagles’ Jernigan has back surgery

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 15.4% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc acquired 10,012 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock declined 24.91%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 75,012 shares with $5.01M value, up from 65,000 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $21.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 8.84 million shares traded or 111.78% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 16/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 08/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust to Offer ‘Broad Set’ of Free Identity-Protection Services to All Clients; 27/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 17/05/2018 – Univar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – Summit Therapeutics Access Event Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 29/03/2018 – Coupa Software Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 5; 21/03/2018 – Civitas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $382.53 million. The firm primarily engages in the investment and ownership of self storage facilities in United States. It has a 14.57 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jernigan Capital had 2 analyst reports since September 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 27, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, December 11 by Raymond James.

Among 10 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SunTrust Banks had 12 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Thursday, September 13. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 2 by Argus Research. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 29 by Sandler O’Neill. BMO Capital Markets maintained SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) rating on Monday, July 23. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $74 target. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Bernstein. FBR Capital upgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) on Monday, July 23 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Monday, October 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, October 22 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $182,835 activity. 2,500 SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) shares with value of $182,835 were sold by ARRIETA JORGE.