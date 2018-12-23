Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Epr Pptys (EPR) stake by 12.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 167,700 shares as Epr Pptys (EPR)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 1.22 million shares with $83.58 million value, down from 1.39M last quarter. Epr Pptys now has $4.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $67.1. About 1.48M shares traded or 169.41% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 4.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.77% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES

Jlb & Associates Inc increased Expeditors Intl (EXPD) stake by 9.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jlb & Associates Inc acquired 6,372 shares as Expeditors Intl (EXPD)’s stock declined 6.15%. The Jlb & Associates Inc holds 75,254 shares with $5.53 million value, up from 68,882 last quarter. Expeditors Intl now has $11.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $64.76. About 2.53 million shares traded or 91.36% up from the average. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 10.97% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.82 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Musser Jeffrey S, worth $2.28M on Friday, November 30. 5,000 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares with value of $367,600 were sold by Emmert Mark A. The insider McClincy Christopher J. sold $174,674.

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 6,249 shares to 227,016 valued at $11.70 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Newmarket (NYSE:NEU) stake by 1,546 shares and now owns 25,970 shares. Lear was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold EXPD shares while 170 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 155.26 million shares or 0.78% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Grp holds 0.02% or 74,502 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,796 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs has 35,800 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Quantitative Investment Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.07% or 21,000 shares in its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Management Lc owns 2,799 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Laurion Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 7,530 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 189,525 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.02% stake. Fruth Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 508,417 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Cap Guardian Trust Communication stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 186,707 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 80,397 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Among 4 analysts covering Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Expeditors International had 4 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) on Wednesday, August 8 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $68 target in Friday, December 7 report.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) stake by 91,732 shares to 727,995 valued at $21.80 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) stake by 37,085 shares and now owns 1.97M shares. Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. EPR Properties had 9 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 16 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, December 6. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 2. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $70 target in Tuesday, September 18 report. The stock of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 1 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.43 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold EPR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 64.05 million shares or 0.96% less from 64.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Tower Limited Company (Trc) reported 5,539 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). The New York-based Park Avenue Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Glenmede Trust Na reported 75,882 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo owns 3,028 shares. Eii Capital Mngmt reported 8,939 shares. Honeywell Inc holds 37,699 shares. 4,150 are held by Ls Inv Advsr Limited Co. Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 0.08% or 167,976 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 48,014 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mgmt owns 12,876 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 29,283 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 46,781 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 6.98% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.29 per share. EPR’s profit will be $102.58 million for 12.16 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.66% negative EPS growth.