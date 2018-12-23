Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 6.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 8,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,732 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.74M, down from 121,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 13.77 million shares traded or 66.76% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500.

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Nn Inc. (NNBR) by 45.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 67,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 65.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,857 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.38 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Nn Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 2.22M shares traded or 209.36% up from the average. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 74.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV: NN GROUP APPOINTMENTS IN EXEC AND SPVY BOARDS; 04/04/2018 – NN INTENDS TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA CFO; 03/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Paragon Medical; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP INTENDS TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA CFO; 11/04/2018 – ALLAHABAD BANK APPOINTS N.N. SAHA AS CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – NN,: PACT TO BUY PARAGON MEDICAL; 09/05/2018 – Wires/press call first quarter 2018 results NN Group Thursday 17 May 2018 at 07:45 CET; 24/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces New Certification Within Life Sciences Group; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Nn, Cfr At B3 Stable Rating Outlook; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) OF NN GROUP N.V

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 1.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.69 per share. TJX’s profit will be $838.54M for 15.42 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aureus Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,956 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 1.82M shares. Novare Cap Management Lc stated it has 1.85% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Central Asset Invs Management (Hk), Hong Kong-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Schwab Charles Inv owns 0.19% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2.57M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 336,720 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 288,133 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has 29,595 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.16 million shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.26% or 8.22 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.39% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Kbc Nv owns 244,468 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bristol John W New York owns 931,427 shares. Welch Limited Liability Company invested in 2,499 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Among 35 analysts covering The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. The TJX Companies had 108 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 1 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 16 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 1. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70.0 target in Tuesday, November 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 28 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 25 by Wolfe Research. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 15 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, August 22.

Among 8 analysts covering NN Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. NN Inc had 15 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) rating on Monday, July 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $28 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18 target in Thursday, October 11 report. The stock of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 21 by Lake Street. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, August 13 report. The rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 18 with “Buy”. On Friday, July 24 the stock rating was initiated by Stephens with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of NNBR in report on Monday, October 26 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 3.

