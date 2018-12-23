Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc (JBSS) by 22.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 5,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43M, down from 25,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $656.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.91. About 207,196 shares traded or 238.53% up from the average. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has risen 4.51% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JBSS News: 12/04/2018 – GB SCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JOHN B. DAVIS AS EXECUTIVE VP AND GENERAL COUNSEL; 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO 3Q EPS 75C, EST. 70C (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBSS); 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 12/03/2018 LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON INC JBSS.O – QTRLY SALES VOLUME INCREASED BY 12.5%; 03/05/2018 – John B Sanfilippo & Son 3Q Net $8.63M; 14/03/2018 – Myers Industries: John B. Crowe, Daniel R. Lee Will Not Stand for Re-Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Third Quarter Diluted EPS Increased by 35.9% to a third quarter record of $0.75 per share; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc. (ULTI) by 30.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 18,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,040 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.22M, down from 59,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $10.14 during the last trading session, reaching $223.26. About 330,510 shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) has risen 19.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group Sees 2Q Rev $267M-$269M; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Ultimate Software; 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.13; 07/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $276.8M, EST. $270.9M

Analysts await The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 137.50% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.24 per share. ULTI’s profit will be $17.82M for 97.92 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ULTI shares while 101 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 28.80 million shares or 3.77% less from 29.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 6,339 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 160,511 shares. 5,269 are held by Bluemountain Cap Ltd. Schroder Invest Grp invested in 0% or 4,055 shares. Vantage Advisors holds 120 shares. 3,941 are held by Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 5,823 shares. 27,206 are owned by Pdt Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 156,289 shares. Invesco holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 394,779 shares. 319,067 were reported by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Management has 0.04% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 2,008 shares. World Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 1,851 shares.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $624.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 35,424 shares to 190,742 shares, valued at $14.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 61,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ultimate Software Ranks #4 on Fortune’s 50 Best Workplaces for Parents List for 2018 – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Look Out For – Nasdaq” published on October 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Cloud Stocks With High Growth Rates – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ultimate Software: Bullish Fiscal Year 2019 Forecast With Near-Perfect Visibility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Among 29 analysts covering Ultimate Software (NASDAQ:ULTI), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Ultimate Software had 80 analyst reports since October 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 6 with “Buy”. The stock of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, November 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, October 16. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Monday, July 23 by JMP Securities. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 26 by SunTrust. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Wednesday, August 2. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, May 2. On Monday, February 8 the stock rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Outperform”. Evercore upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, December 13 report. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, February 8 by Bank of America.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.04 million activity. Rogers Adam had sold 7,075 shares worth $1.82 million. $131,997 worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares were sold by FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $142.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 19,268 shares to 116,408 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 13,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE).

More notable recent John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2018 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Net Sales Grew by 3.9% on Strong Sales Volume Performance in the Consumer Distribution Channel – Business Wire” published on February 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kellogg guidance a food sector spoiler – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Family-Owned Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on October 14, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 1st Quarter Fiscal 2018 Operating Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 24, 2017.