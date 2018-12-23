John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) stake by 38.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 16,400 shares as Blue Bird Corp (HCAC)’s stock 0.00%. The John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 26,600 shares with $652,000 value, down from 43,000 last quarter. Blue Bird Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 1,210 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Co (NASDAQ:HCAC) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 30/03/2018 Kilian Hennessy Partners With Urban Dove for Fragrance Workshop; 29/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors:; 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ MARKETWATCH INVESTIGATING CERTAIN HCAC + TRANSACTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Moët Hennessy USA Partners with City Harvest to Help Feed New York’s Hungry; 01/05/2018 – For the 200th Anniversary of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, a Special Limited-Edition Carafe Pays Tribute to its Heritage and “Th; 04/04/2018 – Syska Hennessy Promotes Eight to Associate Partner, Including General Counsel Anjanette Bobrow; 16/04/2018 – Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor in Newest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Syska Hennessy Wins ACEC ‘Grand Award’ for Work on Lotte World Tower in Seoul; 17/05/2018 – Full transcript: Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode The pair won the Turing Prize in 2017 for revolutionizing computer processing by developing RISC

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) had an increase of 27.31% in short interest. CGC's SI was 21.04M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 27.31% from 16.53M shares previously. With 12.82M avg volume, 2 days are for Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)'s short sellers to cover CGC's short positions. The SI to Canopy Growth Corporation's float is 11.87%. The stock decreased 5.00% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 6.33M shares traded. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) has risen 117.84% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 117.84% the S&P500.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $8.99 billion. The Company’s products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)