John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) stake by 48.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. John G Ullman & Associates Inc acquired 35,200 shares as Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)’s stock declined 4.12%. The John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 107,535 shares with $4.32 million value, up from 72,335 last quarter. Glaxosmithkline Plc now has $92.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 4.57 million shares traded or 34.18% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 8.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 18/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE GSK LANDMARK IMPACT RESULTS AT 22:00 BST; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 18/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GlaxoSmithKline’s Hal Barron poaches Genentech’s top cancer drug dealmaker for his new R&D team $GSK; 04/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 4 PCT TO 1630P; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: FX focus; euro zone current account; AstraZeneca results; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Gsk’s A2 Rating; Stable Outlook; 06/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: New Clinical Data Shows Efficacy of Fluarix Tetra; 21/05/2018 – VIIV GRANTED EU MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 27/03/2018 – #2 Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS $GSK; 18/04/2018 – GSK NAMES KEVIN SIN HEAD WORLDWIDE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT FOR R&D

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 11.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 2,778 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock declined 10.82%. The Marlowe Partners Lp holds 21,840 shares with $9.45 million value, down from 24,618 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $28.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $350.31. About 1.28M shares traded or 126.55% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. GlaxoSmithKline had 5 analyst reports since August 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, December 6, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. Jefferies reinitiated the shares of GSK in report on Tuesday, December 11 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) stake by 68,450 shares to 267,008 valued at $2.77M in 2018Q3. It also reduced International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) stake by 2,200 shares and now owns 84,640 shares. Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Korea reported 80,376 shares stake. 60 are held by North Star Inv Mngmt Corp. Amp Cap Ltd reported 206,097 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.09% or 274,054 shares. 5,027 are owned by Firsthand Cap Mgmt. Waterfront Cap Prns Ltd holds 1.72% or 29,640 shares in its portfolio. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability invested in 1.73% or 17,368 shares. 29,418 are held by Congress Asset Management Company Ma. Zimmer Prtn Limited Partnership reported 37,500 shares. Cap Guardian Trust, California-based fund reported 10,797 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 7,132 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 9,356 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Franklin Incorporated stated it has 794,770 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 0% or 78 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Republic Inv has 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 9,890 shares.