Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 2,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 119,505 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.51M, up from 117,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Tobam increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 79.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 167,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.85% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 377,376 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.41 million, up from 209,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $64.9. About 3.86 million shares traded or 100.44% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 38.33% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Among 21 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 5 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Church & Dwight had 78 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 17 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, May 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, November 7. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $52 target in Friday, August 3 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Friday, April 20 to “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Friday, November 2 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Jefferies. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, September 11 by UBS. As per Monday, May 7, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. Societe Generale upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $54 target in Wednesday, November 29 report.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $45.07 million activity. KATZ STEVEN J sold $1.09 million worth of stock or 16,780 shares. $19.93M worth of stock was sold by Craigie James on Monday, November 5. 17,027 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $889,234 were sold by FARRELL MATTHEW. CUGINE STEVEN P also sold $986,589 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Monday, November 26. Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty also sold $1.07M worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Tuesday, December 11. LEBLANC ROBERT D sold 17,544 shares worth $980,755.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold CHD shares while 224 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 197.15 million shares or 3.70% less from 204.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rowland & Counsel Adv owns 7,733 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One reported 475,450 shares. Private Communication Na holds 0.25% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 20,727 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 297,460 shares. 113 are owned by Mcf Advisors Limited. Regions Financial has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Mutual Of America Ltd has invested 0.04% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 73,124 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.04% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). World Asset Management reported 15,845 shares. Tdam Usa reported 0.08% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Kentucky Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Pittenger & Anderson holds 64,090 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 40,094 shares.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 14,710 shares to 173,494 shares, valued at $19.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 128,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,520 shares, and cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $642.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 10,045 shares to 136,468 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 20 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, December 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 14 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Monday, July 10 by BMO Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $112 target in Monday, March 14 report. As per Friday, June 2, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14300 target in Tuesday, June 13 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, September 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Tuesday, July 18. As per Friday, April 13, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. Another trade for 264,465 shares valued at $38.60M was sold by Gorsky Alex. The insider PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731. The insider MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050. 1,000 shares were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D, worth $133,910 on Friday, December 14. Duato Joaquin also sold $5.77 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, November 7. Sneed Michael E had sold 29,000 shares worth $3.91 million.