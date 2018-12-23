Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 2,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 81,063 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.20M, down from 83,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 216.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,042 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27M, up from 4,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 4.58 million shares traded or 118.45% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. Kapusta Ronald A had sold 3,643 shares worth $536,638 on Thursday, December 13. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $5.77M was made by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $268,731 was bought by PRINCE CHARLES. Fasolo Peter had sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41 million on Monday, December 3. Gorsky Alex sold 264,465 shares worth $38.60M. Another trade for 748 shares valued at $100,050 was made by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $738.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D) by 4,763 shares to 120,249 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 36,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb & T (NYSE:BBT).

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, June 16 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $148.0 target in Thursday, August 31 report. On Wednesday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Wednesday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 16. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 13 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 5. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, July 10. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $13200 target. Atlantic Securities downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $11300 target in Friday, July 21 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 95,635 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 326,745 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited. Davenport Co Limited Liability Co owns 2.2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.37M shares. Bonness Enterprises Incorporated reported 39,038 shares. Associated Banc has invested 1.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fayez Sarofim Co has 1.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.16M shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price stated it has 3.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 301,594 shares. Pure Fincl Advisors has invested 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stillwater Invest Lc holds 1.72% or 30,901 shares. Aimz Invest Ltd reported 17,888 shares. Homrich Berg reported 48,328 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 2.53% or 20,749 shares. 97,524 are held by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 35 investors sold WM shares while 338 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 305.93 million shares or 1.68% less from 311.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.47% stake. Garrison Fincl Corp, a Arkansas-based fund reported 49,195 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 106,143 shares stake. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% or 112,924 shares. Palladium Partners Lc reported 4,590 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Monetta Inc stated it has 2.7% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Oakworth owns 0.07% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,857 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Lc invested in 32,876 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Bailard has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sg Americas Securities Llc reported 37,679 shares. Moreover, Willis Counsel has 0.62% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 99,900 shares. Northern invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Gsa Prns Llp stated it has 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cwm Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.07 million activity. Shares for $2.21M were sold by Harris Jeff M. 406 shares valued at $33,787 were sold by GROSS PATRICK W on Monday, July 16. The insider POPE JOHN C sold $31,447. Another trade for 376 shares valued at $31,077 was sold by CLARK FRANK M.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $50.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25,438 shares to 4,562 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 29,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,895 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).