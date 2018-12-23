Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 3.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 1.59 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 48.05M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $755.89 million, up from 46.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.87. About 3.46 million shares traded or 33.65% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.35% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 16/03/2018 – UBS Brokers Come and Go, After Firm Ditches Protocol — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 06/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO REDEEM THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING USD 1.5BN TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs for 18 Months; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Group AG’s Sound 1Q Results Reflect Value of Globally Diversified Leading Wealth Manager With Investment Banking Capabilities; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING AT1; 16/04/2018 – UBS’s Tom Naratil on Advice Standards, the Protocol and More — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – UBS Restates 2017 Net Profit on Higher Litigation, Regulatory Provisions; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Fee and Commission Income CHF4.88B; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Admits the Findings Contained in the Statement of Facts

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 3,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 20,574 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.84 million, up from 17,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $82.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 19,976 shares to 62,421 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 10,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,050 shares, and cut its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc Com.

Among 12 analysts covering UBS AG (NYSE:UBS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UBS AG had 21 analyst reports since September 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of UBS in report on Monday, June 27 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Wednesday, February 3. The stock of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 9. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 15. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 5. Societe Generale downgraded the shares of UBS in report on Friday, May 13 to “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, November 10, the company rating was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 28. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, September 19. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 7 to “Buy”.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. $536,638 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Kapusta Ronald A on Thursday, December 13. 166,695 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $24.41M were sold by Fasolo Peter. Shares for $38.60M were sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. Another trade for 748 shares valued at $100,050 was bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. 40,000 shares were sold by Duato Joaquin, worth $5.77M. 1,000 shares valued at $133,910 were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 321 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa owns 22,640 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. South State holds 123,747 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 31,900 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,428 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited holds 0.13% or 2,200 shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt owns 80,539 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of owns 224,562 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 1.46% or 997,072 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtn Lc invested in 0.39% or 13,186 shares. Asset Strategies has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 1.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 942,952 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.6% stake.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc, which manages about $470.50 million and $397.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 32,164 shares to 7,980 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,202 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).