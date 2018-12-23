Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 148.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $642,000, up from 1,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 8.96M shares traded or 128.44% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Goldman Names Solomon as Next in Line to Replace CEO Blankfein; 18/05/2018 – Goldman, World Bank fund for women entrepreneurs hits $1 bln in investments; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank of Canada, others test debt issuance on blockchain; 14/05/2018 – Goldman: Something strange is happening with the US economy that could cause interest rates to jump; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Equity Sales Drop 1.2% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 12/03/2018 – MORE: Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman, David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO; 02/04/2018 – Julio Borges accused Goldman of “making a quick buck off the suffering Venezuelan people” by helping to prop up the regime of Nicolas Maduro; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs sees reshaping of industries driving M&A; 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN FINANCING TEAM MOVES TO FRANKFURT IN 2Q: FINK TELLS HB; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 9.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 33,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 395,490 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.06 million, up from 362,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 11.73 million shares traded or 86.73% up from the average. The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) has declined 4.51% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – China fund sells Blackstone stake as Washington-Beijing tensions mount; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY SAYS MAIN GOAL IS `TO DO NO HARM’; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings to Sell Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone buys India’s Comstar at a valuation of 10 bln rupees – Mint; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman on High Yield, Insurance and CDS Rules (Video); 26/03/2018 – US tariffs on China could end up getting delayed, Blackstone CEO says; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman Says High Yield Faces Needed Disruption

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Il stated it has 1,183 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.18% or 3.26 million shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has 5,733 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 155,917 shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney holds 45 shares. Grassi Investment has 1.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 22,784 shares. 5,454 were reported by Klingenstein Fields And Limited Com. Oppenheimer has invested 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lumina Fund Limited Liability Corporation has 2,500 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). American Intll Gru Inc has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Meyer Handelman reported 0.27% stake.

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had 115 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, January 25. As per Tuesday, November 29, the company rating was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Friday, October 6, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 5 by UBS. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 21 by Atlantic Securities. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 22 by Zacks. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, November 13. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, October 6. The company was downgraded on Friday, November 30 by Bank of America. HSBC downgraded the shares of GS in report on Friday, August 11 to “Hold” rating.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $286.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 202,588 shares to 4,404 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd. by 2,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,870 shares, and cut its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold BX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 300.87 million shares or 0.72% more from 298.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Randolph Company Inc reported 500,020 shares. Mirador Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 1.59% or 85,443 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). First Midwest State Bank Trust Division holds 0.07% or 12,844 shares. Paw Corp stated it has 0.61% in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has 200,000 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management reported 8,314 shares stake. Polar Llp holds 0.1% in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) or 317,129 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 235,671 shares. Tru Department Mb Finance National Bank & Trust N A holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) for 2,868 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn, Tennessee-based fund reported 42,460 shares. Hwg Hldgs LP owns 128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) for 660 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX).