Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) stake by 19.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 23,117 shares as Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS)’s stock declined 30.45%. The Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 96,408 shares with $10.97 million value, down from 119,525 last quarter. Virtus Invt Partners Inc now has $518.27M valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.52. About 237,354 shares traded or 289.17% up from the average. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 28.81% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 31/05/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Reduces Reconciliation Build Time by 85% with Duco Cube; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M

Autozone Inc (AZO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 189 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 229 sold and reduced their positions in Autozone Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 22.60 million shares, down from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Autozone Inc in top ten positions was flat from 10 to 10 for the same number . Sold All: 46 Reduced: 183 Increased: 123 New Position: 66.

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $826.04. About 691,645 shares traded or 89.69% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) has risen 26.13% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Marshfield Associates holds 6.08% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. for 122,097 shares. Td Capital Management Llc owns 25,697 shares or 5.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nfc Investments Llc has 5.04% invested in the company for 20,257 shares. The Texas-based Petrus Trust Company Lta has invested 4.5% in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 616,050 shares.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to hold Stockholders’ Meeting December 19, 2018 NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AutoZone +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Winning With AutoZone – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – FedEx’s Delivery Service Aimed at Extending Online Fulfillment Cut-Off Times – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Game Plan For The Week – Cramer’s Mad Money (11/30/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $20.82 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 15.8 P/E ratio. The firm also provides A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

Among 3 analysts covering Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Virtus Investment had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) rating on Monday, July 30. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $175 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 30 with “Equal-Weight”. On Tuesday, October 9 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 29. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) on Thursday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 12 investors sold VRTS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 6.42 million shares or 5.24% less from 6.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regions Corp owns 8 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Huber Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 264,471 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 11 shares stake. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 4,965 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 9,882 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Company invested in 1,002 shares. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 3,628 shares. Macquarie Group holds 0% or 14,452 shares in its portfolio. Mangrove Prtnrs reported 1.08% stake. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.01% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Bessemer accumulated 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 1,644 shares. Invesco owns 104,240 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,228 shares.

Analysts await Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $3.36 earnings per share, up 29.23% or $0.76 from last year’s $2.6 per share. VRTS’s profit will be $24.01 million for 5.40 P/E if the $3.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.64 actual earnings per share reported by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Skyworks Solutions, Virtus Investment Partners, Altria Group, Gilead Sciences, Arthur J. Gallagher, and BP plc â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Duff & Phelps Bolsters Global Infrastructure Team with Strategic Hire – PRNewswire” published on December 12, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Virtus Investment Partners’ (VRTS) CEO George Aylward on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) CEO George Aylward on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) stake by 312,856 shares to 1.27 million valued at $21.82 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 4,791 shares and now owns 206,561 shares. Fluor Corp New (Call) was raised too.