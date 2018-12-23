Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 4.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,041 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.36 million, up from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $256.55. About 3.74 million shares traded or 136.54% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 06/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers First HC-130J Combat King II To California Air National Guard; 05/03/2018 Lockheed Martin and Remediant partner to protect sensitive information; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-German general sees closer missile defence ties with Dutch; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commercial Communications Satellite; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million U.S. Air Force contract to build hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN’S KAWASAKI HEAVY DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRANCE’S DASSAULT AVIATION AND THALES; 06/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is making investments in hypersonics, laser weapons, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES US BUDGET CAPS AS BIGGEST RISK TO ITS BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Ascent’s Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 91.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 320,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 670,933 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.10 million, up from 350,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 3.69M shares traded or 190.45% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has risen 27.66% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $13.89 million activity. 25,000 shares were sold by HEWSON MARILLYN A, worth $8.09 million on Friday, July 27. 7,250 shares were sold by Lavan Maryanne, worth $2.35 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 7,664 shares. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Investments Lc has 2.15% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Amer Beacon Advisors has 1.62% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech stated it has 0.49% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Washington Trust Bancshares holds 440 shares. Chemical Bancshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 8,014 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 14,664 shares. Old National Bancshares In holds 0.2% or 11,993 shares in its portfolio. 222,003 were accumulated by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Texas Yale Capital Corporation accumulated 2,640 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership stated it has 1,994 shares. Paloma Mngmt Com owns 6,281 shares. Kistler accumulated 250 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 56,771 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Com invested in 5,999 shares.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $481.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 14,102 shares to 30,476 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Names Kenneth R. Possenriede EVP and CFO; Bruce L. Tanner to Retire – StreetInsider.com” on December 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “Lawmakers Are Urged to Boost Military Spending or Face Dire Consequences – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Amazon Web Services (AMZN) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) Team to Make Downlinking Satellite Data Easier and Less Expensive – StreetInsider.com” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Could Lockheed Martin’s Leverage Be Taking It Down General Electric’s Dangerous Path? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corporation had 101 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 9 by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Conviction Buy” rating and $394 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 20 by Guggenheim. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, October 27. The company was maintained on Sunday, October 8 by RBC Capital Markets. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 21 report. On Friday, August 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, October 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 5 by Buckingham Research.

Among 12 analysts covering Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Now Inc had 50 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Sector Weight” rating in Friday, December 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Wednesday, February 14. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of DNOW in report on Friday, July 7 with “Hold” rating. Cowen & Co initiated the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, September 16 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. Seaport Global upgraded NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) on Thursday, February 15 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 14 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Susquehanna. Susquehanna maintained it with “Hold” rating and $1100 target in Friday, April 13 report.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $522.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 32,057 shares to 249,881 shares, valued at $29.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 1.61 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,017 shares, and cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).