Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) by 3019.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 498,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 514,650 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $89.65M, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125.08. About 3.28M shares traded or 88.96% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 8.88% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Cue Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 49.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cue Financial Group Inc bought 4,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,806 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.45 million, up from 8,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31 million shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 02/04/2018 – Blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave JPMorgan; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH SELLS WASHINGTON BUILDING TO JPMORGAN CHASE FOR $140M; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly; 09/04/2018 – MOVES- BNY Mellon, Brown Advisory, Perella Weinberg; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Quants Develop Model for Socially Responsible Investing; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $148.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 240,400 shares to 60,500 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 201,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Incorp. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday â€” Buy the Dip in GM or AT&T? – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources: Increased Focus On Permian – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2018, Fool.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources Obliterates Expectations – The Motley Fool” on February 07, 2018. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tariffs would hurt future returns, Pioneer Natural Resources CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Oil Stock Is Giving Its Investors a Big Raise in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 44 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 40 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 194 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 5 by Drexel Hamilton. Wunderlich maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Monday, October 10 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. iBERIA Capital Partners maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $210 target in Tuesday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 11 with “Buy”. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Positive” rating given on Friday, October 30 by Susquehanna. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 26 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, January 7. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 6. KLR Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Friday, August 7. KLR Group has “Buy” rating and $181 target.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, January 12, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Nomura maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Friday, April 13 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, June 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JPM in report on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, January 17. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Monday, October 17 to “Neutral”. As per Friday, August 28, the company rating was downgraded by Vetr. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Wednesday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 28 by Vining Sparks. The firm has “Hold” rating by DZ Bank given on Wednesday, January 17.

Cue Financial Group Inc, which manages about $333.03M and $166.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (SDOG) by 14,550 shares to 65,350 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 47,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,103 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $125,281.

