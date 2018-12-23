Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 3.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 36,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $188.45M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79M shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan (JPM) by 15.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 15,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,457 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.25M, up from 101,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31 million shares traded or 137.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN MAY BE ADVISING ASPEN AS A DEFENSE: INSURANCE INSIDER; 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG; 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY…; 08/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 192 FROM DKK 171

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. Shares for $125,281 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Friday, October 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na has 1.54 million shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Evanson Asset Ltd Co invested in 7,054 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.37% or 57.70 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Thompson Invest Mgmt has invested 2.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Neumann Ltd Liability Com invested in 20,889 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Granite Investment Lc holds 41,112 shares. Mark Asset Mgmt Corporation accumulated 4,724 shares. Choate Inv, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 104,421 shares. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation has 323,533 shares. Moreover, Braun Stacey Assocs Inc has 1.88% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 260,510 shares. Nwq Limited Liability accumulated 1.76% or 815,698 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 22,798 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.86% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Lc accumulated 0.11% or 6,445 shares. Moreno Evelyn V owns 79,883 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $800.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 13,490 shares to 214,347 shares, valued at $14.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,740 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 16. As per Tuesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, December 6. As per Monday, January 11, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, September 20. Bank of America maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, July 16 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, April 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, December 12 with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of JPM in report on Tuesday, January 2 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, July 16 with “Market Perform” rating.