Junson Ming Chan Coin (JMC) plunges -22.22% on December 22-23

It was bad day for Junson Ming Chan Coin (JMC), as it declined by $-2.6212E-06 or -22.22%, touching $9.1742E-06. International Cryptocoin Experts believe that Junson Ming Chan Coin (JMC) is looking for the $1.009162E-05 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $2.65834993150537E-05. The highest price was $1.17954E-05 and lowest of $9.1742E-06 for December 22-23. The open was $1.17954E-05. It last traded at TradeSatoshi exchange.

For a month, Junson Ming Chan Coin (JMC) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days JMC is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Junson Ming Chan Coin (JMC) has 2.37 billion coins mined with the market cap $21,778. It has coins in circulation. It was founded on 12/08/2018. The Crypto JMC has PoS proof type and operates under X11 algorithm.

JMC coin is a classic PoS coin developed by an enthusiastic international team and it is a fully open source project with a strong and growing community. The user will only need a computer with internet connection to earn its stake rewards.