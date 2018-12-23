K12 Inc. (LRN) EPS Estimated At $0.56; Electromed Has 2 Sentiment

Electromed Inc (ELMD) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.17, from 1.83 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 10 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 5 reduced and sold their holdings in Electromed Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.84 million shares, down from 1.90 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Electromed Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report $0.56 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 69.70% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. LRN’s profit would be $22.51 million giving it 10.11 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, K12 Inc.’s analysts see -354.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 376,323 shares traded or 20.15% up from the average. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 40.91% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 25/04/2018 – Fuel Education’s Stride and Summit Math Adaptive Solutions Win BESSIE Award; 16/03/2018 – Virginia Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 15/03/2018 – Fuel Education Enhances its Adaptive Learning Solution that Rewards Learning with Games to Provide Deeper lnstruction for Students; 15/03/2018 – Fuel Education Enhances its Adaptive Learning Solution that Rewards Learning with Games to Provide Deeper Instruction for; 29/05/2018 – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 05/04/2018 – Tennessee Virtual Academy Opens Enrollment Applications for the 2018-2019 School Year; 13/03/2018 – Hoosier Academy Indianapolis Now Accepting Enrollments for 2018-2019 School Year; 16/05/2018 – Idaho Virtual Academy Celebrates Its 10th Graduating Class; 29/05/2018 – Nevada Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 13/03/2018 – Insight School of Indiana Now Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year

White Pine Capital Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Electromed, Inc. for 77,265 shares. Quantum Capital Management owns 72,946 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 117,116 shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. has invested 0.03% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 285,838 shares.

The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 7,679 shares traded. Electromed, Inc. (ELMD) has declined 1.56% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ELMD News: 08/05/2018 – Electromed 3Q Rev $7.09M; 26/04/2018 – Electromed, Inc. Announces Results of a Longitudinal Outcome-Based Study: Bronchiectasis Exacerbations Significantly Reduced; 26/04/2018 – Electromed, Inc. Announces Results of a Longitudinal Outcome-Based Study: Bronchiectasis Exacerbations Significantly Reduced with HFCWO Therapy; 08/05/2018 – Electromed 3Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 DJ Electromed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELMD); 23/05/2018 – Electromed, Inc. to Receive Refund for Medical Device Excise Taxes Paid; 26/04/2018 – ELMD: HFCWO STUDY HAD SIG. REDUCED BRONCHIECTASIS EXACERBATIONS

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $42.19 million. The firm offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It has a 21.96 P/E ratio. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $1.76 million activity. DAVIS NATHANIEL A sold 16,781 shares worth $302,853. Shares for $153,930 were sold by Chavous Kevin on Friday, October 26. Another trade for 2,091 shares valued at $36,593 was sold by Polsky Howard D..

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $910.39 million. It manages virtual and blended public schools. It has a 33.46 P/E ratio. The firm also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.