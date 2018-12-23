Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 26.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 50,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,854 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20M, up from 187,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 57.54 million shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 31.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 01/05/2018 – FORD SAYS LINCOLN DECLINE DRIVEN BY SHIFT AWAY FROM SEDANS; 05/04/2018 – NARA: Archives Exhibit Honors Betty Ford; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 11/03/2018 – Brother of Rob Ford Elected to Lead Conservatives in Ontario; 12/04/2018 – FORD LICENSES HYBRID VEHICLE PATENTS FROM PAICE, ABELL FOUNDATI; 11/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: State Police say a 2003 Ford Mustang stopped in the roadway and refused to continue forward during a chec…; 07/03/2018 – U.S. senators call new hearing on Takata auto air bag inflators; 24/04/2018 – FORD SAYS SINGLE CHINA CHANNEL REPLACES JV, DEALER NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – Doug Ford must answer key questions on his “murky” health care plans as numerous Conservative candidates refuse to attend n

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in New York Community (NYCB) by 29.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 895,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.95 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.98B, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in New York Community for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 11.75M shares traded or 56.97% up from the average. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has declined 27.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB)

Among 29 analysts covering F&M Bank (NYSE:F), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. F&M Bank had 81 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 29 report. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 28. Credit Suisse downgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rating on Wednesday, February 24. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $13 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equalweight” rating and $14 target in Monday, January 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 15 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 10. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, September 20. The company was maintained on Monday, September 11 by Piper Jaffray. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $13 target in Friday, July 29 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 84 investors sold F shares while 316 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 1.37% less from 1.90 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The California-based Destination Wealth has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 45,632 are held by Essex Service. Lbmc Advisors Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 11,260 shares. New Jersey-based Brave Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Dupont Capital Corp holds 39,697 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. American Asset Management Inc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 867,292 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 15,463 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc owns 0.06% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 180,117 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Weiss Multi reported 130,000 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors invested in 74,275 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Hengehold Lc holds 237,854 shares. South Dakota Inv Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 412,519 shares. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Hengehold Capital Management Llc, which manages about $470.50M and $397.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMF) by 4,049 shares to 12,511 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,202 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $25,163 activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought 10,000 shares worth $98,890.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 40 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 320.67 million shares or 4.14% more from 307.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 996 were reported by Sei. 825,948 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). 4,000 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd. M Secs Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 17,400 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Guggenheim Lc holds 0.04% or 580,681 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 36,833 shares. Sg Americas Secs has 0.02% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 215,715 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt Inc reported 10,921 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 160,000 shares in its portfolio. Girard Prtn Limited owns 0.03% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 17,474 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 114,900 shares. Bessemer Group has 2.29M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited owns 58,775 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Among 16 analysts covering New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. New York Community Bancorp Inc. had 47 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) on Thursday, January 26 with “Underperform” rating. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, October 30 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, April 7 by FBR Capital. B. Riley & Co upgraded the shares of NYCB in report on Monday, February 12 to “Neutral” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) on Friday, July 28 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 1 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was upgraded by Sterne Agee CRT to “Buy” on Tuesday, January 5. Morgan Stanley downgraded New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) on Wednesday, December 21 to “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, January 19 the stock rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Mkt Perform”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, January 28 by RBC Capital Markets.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $651.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Place Holdings (TPHS) by 3,745 shares to 964,384 shares, valued at $5.87 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup by 10,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 929,043 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN).

