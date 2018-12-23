Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased Assured Guaranty (AGO) stake by 1.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kahn Brothers Group Inc acquired 13,340 shares as Assured Guaranty (AGO)’s stock declined 4.67%. The Kahn Brothers Group Inc holds 1.27 million shares with $53.68B value, up from 1.26M last quarter. Assured Guaranty now has $3.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.05. About 1.13 million shares traded or 68.33% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 11.46% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures

Cross Country Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:CCRN) had a decrease of 0.72% in short interest. CCRN’s SI was 1.19M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.72% from 1.20M shares previously. With 307,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Cross Country Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s short sellers to cover CCRN’s short positions. The SI to Cross Country Healthcare Inc’s float is 3.44%. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.12. About 780,086 shares traded or 191.60% up from the average. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 45.67% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cross Country Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCRN); 16/05/2018 – Einstein Bros.® Bagels Takes Guests on a Cross-Country, Flavor-Venture Without Leaving Their Hometowns; 18/04/2018 – CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE INC CCRN.O : BARINGTON RESEARCH STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM, $15 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 10/04/2018 – Madden Joins Cejka Executive Search as Executive Vice President, Managing Principal; 03/04/2018 ThunderBaySource: Cross-country ski conditions still great Kamview Nordic Ski Centre; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q EPS 5c; 16/05/2018 – Main Street: Activist Fund Engaged Takes New Position in Cross Country Health; 16/05/2018 – Activist Fund Engaged Takes New Position in Cross Country Health; 25/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS ADDS MORE CROSS-COUNTRY FLIGHTS TO JFK, BOSTON

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.80, from 2.08 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 18 investors sold Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 30.99 million shares or 3.73% less from 32.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt has 64,352 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Jump Trading Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 12,700 shares. Pnc Financial has 9,628 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Ameritas Ptnrs Inc invested in 2,877 shares or 0% of the stock. 54,671 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0% invested in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 88,058 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc stated it has 0% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Com has 89,186 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Globeflex Cap L P invested in 32,700 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 360,351 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 29,767 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 62,700 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 39,071 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $5,575 activity. 100 shares were bought by White Buffy S, worth $950.

Among 3 analysts covering Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cross Country Healthcare had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 2. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 2. The stock of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) earned “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, August 6.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $258.11 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. It has a 8.31 P/E ratio. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch local nurses and allied staffing; and short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 28 investors sold AGO shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 97.44 million shares or 2.29% less from 99.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kbc Group Nv holds 870 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 12,000 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% or 16,834 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 83,308 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Invest owns 219,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 135,280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Gru reported 3,786 shares. Vident Advisory Lc reported 26,313 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 767,587 shares. Tegean Mgmt holds 10.9% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 550,000 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.32% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 51,600 shares. 21,600 were accumulated by Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Bessemer Inc has 1,001 shares. Systematic Fincl Lp holds 0.04% or 35,305 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $10.95 million activity. Shares for $8.66M were sold by FREDERICO DOMINIC on Thursday, August 30. Bailenson Robert sold $675,944 worth of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) on Thursday, September 13. On Friday, September 21 Brewer Russell B. II sold $1.24M worth of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 29,362 shares. Donnarumma Stephen sold $197,129 worth of stock or 4,713 shares. 4,300 shares were sold by KENNY PATRICK W, worth $177,203 on Thursday, September 6.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased Genie Energy stake by 2,399 shares to 395,877 valued at $2.14 billion in 2018Q3. It also reduced Idw Media stake by 370 shares and now owns 74,742 shares. Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.