Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased Yandex N V (YNDX) stake by 69.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 675,200 shares as Yandex N V (YNDX)’s stock declined 7.95%. The Prince Street Capital Management Llc holds 300,000 shares with $9.87M value, down from 975,200 last quarter. Yandex N V now has $8.58B valuation. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 2.45 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has declined 15.48% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.48% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16

Kames Capital Plc decreased Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) stake by 46.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kames Capital Plc sold 12,864 shares as Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)’s stock declined 26.04%. The Kames Capital Plc holds 14,691 shares with $1.77 million value, down from 27,555 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc. now has $23.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 7.83M shares traded or 56.88% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today

Among 3 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex had 5 analyst reports since October 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, October 5. The stock of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, October 30. On Tuesday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valore (NYSE:AVAL) stake by 340,471 shares to 986,500 valued at $7.66M in 2018Q3. It also upped Beigene Ltd stake by 12,500 shares and now owns 62,800 shares. America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) was raised too.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $110.29M for 19.44 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

More recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Yandex (YNDX) Up 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Introducing Yandex’s Smartphone Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” on December 05, 2018. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “6 Top International Stocks for Investors to Watch – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 19, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 32 insider sales for $22.11 million activity. Miele Laura had sold 1,250 shares worth $105,491 on Monday, December 3. Shares for $22,744 were sold by Singh Vijayanthimala on Tuesday, September 4. Jorgensen Blake J sold $1.50 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, July 3. Shares for $212,389 were sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, July 2. Schatz Jacob J. also sold $148,190 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Friday, July 20. $3.84M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Wilson Andrew. On Monday, July 2 the insider Soderlund Patrick sold $711,123.

Among 12 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Electronic Arts had 19 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 31 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, October 31. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, November 2. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, November 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America downgraded the shares of EA in report on Friday, August 31 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 31 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 31 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of EA in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight” rating.

Kames Capital Plc increased Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 115,483 shares to 658,910 valued at $75.41M in 2018Q3. It also upped Two Harbors Investment Corp. stake by 317,960 shares and now owns 1.09M shares. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) was raised too.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 14.08% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.06 per share. EA’s profit will be $534.77 million for 10.81 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Lc invested in 0.04% or 936 shares. Andra Ap has 0.18% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 56,500 shares. Mechanics Financial Bank Department invested in 31,108 shares. Winslow Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 2.82M shares. Us National Bank De accumulated 84,833 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) invested 0.15% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 25,000 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% or 8,426 shares. Colony Group Inc Lc invested in 92,223 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability (Wy) accumulated 50 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 1.72M shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 32,502 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited has 0.12% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 491,438 shares. Natl Services Wi invested 1.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 51 are held by Csat Invest Advisory L P.