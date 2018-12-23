Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1300.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 22,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 24,650 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.86M, up from 1,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $143.96. About 2.72 million shares traded or 121.58% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) by 6.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 25,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 349,316 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.37 million, down from 374,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $204.85. About 403,137 shares traded or 56.17% up from the average. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 15.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds DowDuPont, Exits MarketAxess; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 30.34% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.89 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $43.61M for 44.15 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 87 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 35.94 million shares or 4.56% less from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership owns 0.09% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 262,408 shares. Capital Fund has invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). 8,800 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Moreover, Monroe Bancshares And Mi has 0.36% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 3,254 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 2,668 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc has invested 0.42% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 2,385 shares. Wellington Grp Llp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Jpmorgan Chase & Co accumulated 0% or 64,660 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 89,153 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr owns 29 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 7,169 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 12 analysts covering MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MarketAxess Holdings had 30 analyst reports since September 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 1 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by Wood. As per Thursday, October 22, the company rating was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Thursday, April 12. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 5 report. As per Tuesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 4 by Sandler O’Neill. The stock has “Hold” rating by Raymond James on Monday, January 22. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $22000 target in Wednesday, April 11 report. Wood maintained MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) on Friday, April 8 with “Outperform” rating.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $12.10 million activity. Shares for $542,230 were sold by McPherson Kevin M on Tuesday, November 20. Themelis Nicholas also sold $2.39 million worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) on Tuesday, August 14.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 115,483 shares to 658,910 shares, valued at $75.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,771 shares, and has risen its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Among 23 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Ecolab had 86 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 11 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, June 1 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by Nomura. On Wednesday, November 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, January 6. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, January 24. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, May 2 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 24 by Canaccord Genuity. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 7 report.

