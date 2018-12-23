Dalton Investments Llc increased Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) stake by 9.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dalton Investments Llc acquired 116,900 shares as Icici Bk Ltd (IBN)’s stock rose 1.54%. The Dalton Investments Llc holds 1.34 million shares with $11.39 million value, up from 1.23M last quarter. Icici Bk Ltd now has $32.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 6.35M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has declined 2.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 29/05/2018 – ICICI BANK NAMES M. D. MALLYA ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – ICICI:CRISIL REAFFIRMED RTGS ON DEBT INSTRUMENTS,OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK GROSS NPA 8.84%; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM SFIO IN THE MATTER; 07/04/2018 – Times of India: ICICI board’s clean chit to Kochhar too hasty?; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 86.56 BLN RUPEES VS 75.26 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Videocon loan row: LIC, govt nominee seek meeting with ICICI Bank brass; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS RBI HAS IMPOSED A PENALTY ON BANK FOR CONTINUED SALE OF GOVT SECURITIES CLASSIFIED AS HTM; 29/03/2018 – RBI – IMPOSES MONETARY PENALTY OF 589 MILLION RUPEES ON ICICI BANK LTD; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Interest Income INR60.2 Bln vs. INR59.6 Bln a Year Earlier

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased Disney (Walt) (DIS) stake by 5.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kanawha Capital Management Llc acquired 2,972 shares as Disney (Walt) (DIS)’s stock rose 1.07%. The Kanawha Capital Management Llc holds 62,141 shares with $7.27M value, up from 59,169 last quarter. Disney (Walt) now has $155.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX

Dalton Investments Llc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 39,500 shares to 279,122 valued at $21.53 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 23,056 shares. Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Walt Disney had 8 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Imperial Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, August 8 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley. FBR Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, August 8. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $121 target. Argus Research maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, November 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, October 19.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $25.03 million activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold 768 shares worth $80,141. Another trade for 140,638 shares valued at $15.05M was made by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Wednesday, July 11. 47,733 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $5.73 million were sold by IGER ROBERT A. Parker Mary Jayne also sold $3.44M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.

