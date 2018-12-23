Martin & Company Inc decreased Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) stake by 29.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Martin & Company Inc sold 17,433 shares as Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI)’s stock declined 2.48%. The Martin & Company Inc holds 42,175 shares with $2.59M value, down from 59,608 last quarter. Merit Medical Systems Inc. now has $2.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 691,160 shares traded or 65.13% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 33.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |

Analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report $1.58 EPS on January, 18.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 14.49% from last quarter’s $1.38 EPS. KSU’s profit would be $160.67M giving it 14.67 P/E if the $1.58 EPS is correct. After having $1.57 EPS previously, Kansas City Southern’s analysts see 0.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 1.46 million shares traded or 16.09% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has declined 12.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners

Martin & Company Inc increased Select Sector Spdr (XLP) stake by 6,170 shares to 69,929 valued at $3.77M in 2018Q3. It also upped Select Sector Spdr (XLV) stake by 6,140 shares and now owns 77,423 shares. Select Sector Spdr (XLI) was raised too.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.50 million activity. Lampropoulos Justin J. sold 20,000 shares worth $1.22 million. Frost Ronald had sold 5,257 shares worth $322,296. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider Millner F. Ann sold $546,053. On Thursday, June 21 Miller Franklin J sold $364,642 worth of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 7,206 shares. $122,550 worth of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares were sold by Karras Nolan E..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 11 investors sold MMSI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 49.85 million shares or 8.91% more from 45.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ftb Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 350 shares. Zebra Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 6,496 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 20,438 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). First Trust Advisors Lp holds 0.01% or 85,648 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 2,811 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 633,026 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Natl Bank De invested in 0.01% or 29,215 shares. Kennedy Capital invested in 386,067 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 561,020 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management invested in 0.01% or 144,289 shares. Eagle Asset reported 0.61% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). The California-based Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Moreover, Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.02% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.02% or 104,880 shares.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.33 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $24.68M for 28.31 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merit Medical Systems had 3 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) rating on Tuesday, July 24. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $70 target. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 24 report.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company has market cap of $9.43 billion. The firm operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It has a 9.35 P/E ratio. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 28 investors sold Kansas City Southern shares while 173 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 84.45 million shares or 1.44% less from 85.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 39,380 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 82,913 shares. Stifel, Missouri-based fund reported 21,341 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings holds 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 11,064 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Co accumulated 29 shares. Reaves W H invested in 0.04% or 9,700 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited has 2,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtn Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 2,032 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.36 million shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership reported 8,187 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Investments Com accumulated 0.03% or 33,397 shares. Oppenheimer & invested 0.2% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 0.5% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 140,341 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 39,259 shares. Hightower Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 38,242 shares.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $739,033 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $102,680 was made by Maier Henry J on Friday, October 26. 1,000 shares were sold by Cordova Lu M, worth $118,925. $635,465 worth of stock was sold by Upchurch Michael W on Thursday, July 26. Grafton Suzanne M sold 729 shares worth $87,323.

Among 10 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 13 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Raymond James. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Monday, October 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, August 29. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $127 target in Monday, October 22 report. The rating was upgraded by Seaport Global on Monday, October 22 to “Buy”. As per Tuesday, October 9, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Thursday, September 27. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $120 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, December 18 by JP Morgan.