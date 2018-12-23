Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Nutrisystem (NTRI) stake by 23.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab acquired 21,452 shares as Nutrisystem (NTRI)’s stock rose 21.17%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 111,634 shares with $4.14 million value, up from 90,182 last quarter. Nutrisystem now has $1.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 2.88 million shares traded or 151.51% up from the average. Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) has declined 16.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRI News: 30/04/2018 – NUTRISYSTEM SEES 2Q EPS 78C TO 83C, EST. 88C; 30/04/2018 – Nutrisystem Raises Full-Year 2018 Guidance Ranges; 30/04/2018 – Nutrisystem Sees FY Net $61.8M-Net $64.8M; 30/04/2018 – Nutrisystem 1Q Rev $210.9M; 30/04/2018 – Nutrisystem Sees 2Q EPS 78c-EPS 83c; 30/04/2018 – NUTRISYSTEM RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGES; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Nutrisystem; 10/05/2018 – Nutrisystem at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 23; 17/05/2018 – Nutrisystem Presenting at Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – Nutrisystem, Inc. Named Customer Service Department of the Year for Third Consecutive Year

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is expected to pay $0.36 on Jan 16, 2019. (NYSE:KSU) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.36 dividend. Kansas City Southern’s current price of $92.74 translates into 0.39% yield. Kansas City Southern’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Nov 9, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 1.46M shares traded or 16.09% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has declined 12.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company has market cap of $9.43 billion. The firm operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It has a 9.35 P/E ratio. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Among 10 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 13 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 23. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $120 target in Thursday, September 27 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 22 by Seaport Global. Cowen & Co upgraded Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Wednesday, August 29 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 1 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, October 9. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, December 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold Kansas City Southern shares while 173 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 84.45 million shares or 1.44% less from 85.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp invested in 33,978 shares or 0% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.04% or 5,400 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 31,989 shares. Matthew 25 Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 132,500 shares. 3G Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 2% or 213,302 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 1.41M shares. First Interstate Financial Bank has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Signaturefd Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 521 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Cim Invest Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,049 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital invested 1.71% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 5,730 shares. Hudock Cap Grp owns 22 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited invested in 23,601 shares. Fincl Services has 184 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $739,033 activity. Grafton Suzanne M also sold $87,323 worth of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Tuesday, August 28. Cordova Lu M sold $118,925 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. 1,000 shares were bought by Maier Henry J, worth $102,680 on Friday, October 26. Upchurch Michael W sold $635,465 worth of stock or 5,442 shares.

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Mccormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) stake by 2,953 shares to 104,945 valued at $13.83 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZMH) stake by 222,525 shares and now owns 4.13M shares. Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Nutrisystem had 7 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 1 report. DA Davidson upgraded Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) on Thursday, November 1 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, July 31. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, December 11. The rating was downgraded by Barrington Research on Monday, December 10 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by DA Davidson given on Monday, October 15.

Since July 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $877,840 activity. 20,000 Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) shares with value of $800,640 were sold by MONAHAN MICHAEL P.. 1,930 shares valued at $77,200 were sold by Herratti Jay on Friday, July 6.