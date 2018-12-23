Among 2 analysts covering Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Seres Therapeutics had 2 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 3. See Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) latest ratings:

Karpas Strategies Llc increased Liberty Global Ser C (LBTYK) stake by 18.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Karpas Strategies Llc acquired 25,089 shares as Liberty Global Ser C (LBTYK)’s stock declined 14.03%. The Karpas Strategies Llc holds 164,404 shares with $4.63M value, up from 139,315 last quarter. Liberty Global Ser C now has $15.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.88% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.06. About 5.17 million shares traded or 50.43% up from the average. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 23.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company has market cap of $197.74 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection . It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI.

