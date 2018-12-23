Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 15.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 82,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 626,203 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.36 million, up from 544,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 433,483 shares traded or 93.78% up from the average. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 18.06% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Canadian Renewable Portfolio to CPPIB; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Portfolio for About $582.3M; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Sees 12%-15% Per-Year Growth in LP Distributions Through at Least 202; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS PORTFOLIO INCLUDES 4 WIND AND 2 SOLAR PROJECTS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 396 MEGAWATTS IN ONTARIO; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cfr Of Nep/Ncp Holdco, Inc.; First Lien Debt Downgraded To B2

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 13.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 4,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,966 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.76M, down from 33,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK COOPERATES WITH GOVERNMENT ONLY IF THREAT OF HARM IS IMMINENT OR IF LEGALLY REQUIRED TO DO SO; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: ZUCKERBERG: CLEANER CONTENT IS FACEBOOK’S TOP PRIORITY; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win today by keeping the focus on privacy instead of Facebook’s business model; 22/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO recalled by British parliamentary committee; 01/05/2018 – The social media site collects information from Facebook users and non-Facebook users from websites that send it user information, including through Facebook “pixels.”; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 04/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook says tens of millions more people might have been exposed in the Cambridge Analytica; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Adding Unsend Message Tool After CEO Caught Unsending; 21/03/2018 – Google and Facebook can’t help publishers because they’re built to defeat publishers:

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 26. As per Wednesday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, December 1 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, July 24 by Bank of America. As per Monday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, January 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 18 by M Partners. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by Canaccord Genuity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Looks Undervalued On Several Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: FANG Stocks Growth Fundamentals Remain Relatively Strong (NASDAQ:FB)(NASDAQ:AMZN)(NFLX)(GOOGL) – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Reasons to Sell Facebook Stock Near the Lows – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) valuation says the stock is an absolute steal – Live Trading News” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Amazon.com vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hamel Assoc Inc invested 1.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Eaton Vance owns 1.72% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.71 million shares. Hound Prtn Llc reported 2.20 million shares or 8.39% of all its holdings. Cim Ltd reported 49,970 shares stake. Middleton & Com Ma invested in 80,439 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Emerald Advisers Pa holds 0.04% or 6,128 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Mgmt holds 5,075 shares. Wexford Ltd Partnership reported 39,513 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc reported 8,078 shares. Nordea Mngmt owns 0.76% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.10 million shares. Hillman Communications, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 189,383 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has 1.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Maryland-based Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Valmark Advisers invested in 0.01% or 1,839 shares. 477,121 are owned by Bristol John W And Company Ny.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $732.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays (ATMP) by 17,815 shares to 92,937 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VO) by 7,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VB).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity. On Monday, September 24 Cox Christopher K sold $871,068 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares. $120,000 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, October 3. Wehner David M. sold $2.00M worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 2,268 shares valued at $308,017 was sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. $5.19M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $9.33 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “My 3 Top Energy Dividends Today – The Motley Fool” on March 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “2 Low-Risk, Recession-Resistant, High-Yield Stocks Worth Buying Today – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” on April 08, 2018. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Dividend Growth Stock Is Taking Aim at Over $10.4 Trillion in Market Opportunities – The Motley Fool” published on October 27, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Facts About High-Yield Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 18, 2018.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 291,446 shares to 10.76 million shares, valued at $373.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 254,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.26M shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Midstrm Prtn (NYSE:DM).

Among 21 analysts covering Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Nextera Energy Partners had 49 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, January 30. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, November 18. On Monday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 31. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NEP in report on Monday, September 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, July 27. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 29 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, October 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 28 by BMO Capital Markets.