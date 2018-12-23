Corepoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) had an increase of 0.71% in short interest. CPLG’s SI was 1.00 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.71% from 996,900 shares previously. With 521,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Corepoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)’s short sellers to cover CPLG’s short positions. The SI to Corepoint Lodging Inc’s float is 2.45%. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 2.47 million shares traded or 440.27% up from the average. CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased Western Gas Partners Lp (WES) stake by 4.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 446,541 shares as Western Gas Partners Lp (WES)’s stock declined 10.01%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 8.81M shares with $384.85 million value, down from 9.26 million last quarter. Western Gas Partners Lp now has $6.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 1.67M shares traded or 103.39% up from the average. Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 1.50% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 17/04/2018 – WESTERN GAS REPORTS 1Q DISTRIBUTION OF $0.9350/UNIT; 13/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS NAMES GENNIFER F. KELLY AS NEW COO

Analysts await Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 94.87% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.39 per share. WES’s profit will be $117.94 million for 14.21 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Western Gas Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 94.87% EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 25,000 shares to 51,200 valued at $4.09 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) stake by 174,800 shares and now owns 274,800 shares. Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 16 investors sold WES shares while 51 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 85.21 million shares or 0.23% less from 85.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Western Gas Partners had 10 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 29. The company was maintained on Friday, August 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 1 by Bank of America. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, November 12. The stock of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 31. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, November 7.