Chieftain Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 0.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc bought 82,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.36 million shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $227.79M, up from 12.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 10.01M shares traded or 65.16% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 27.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.36% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Western Gas Partners Lp (WES) by 4.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 446,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.81M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $384.85 million, down from 9.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Western Gas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 1.67M shares traded or 103.39% up from the average. Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 1.50% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $272.1M, EST. $274.4M; 01/05/2018 – Western Gas Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 13/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS NAMES GENNIFER F. KELLY AS NEW COO; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – ENTERPRISE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXPANSION, WHICH WILL CONSIST OF ADDING PUMPING CAPACITY ALONG 583-MILE ROUTE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WES); 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 15/03/2018 – James Thornhill: BREAKING: Wesfarmers $WES to de-merge Coles business, will retain a 20% stake. Shareholders will get new Coles; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline; 17/04/2018 – WESTERN GAS REPORTS 1Q DISTRIBUTION OF $0.9350/UNIT

Among 20 analysts covering Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Western Gas Partners had 65 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 1 report. The stock of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 17. The stock of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 26. Citigroup downgraded Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) on Thursday, November 5 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 31. The stock of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) on Thursday, July 13 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 27 by Bank of America.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectra Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:SEP) by 162,500 shares to 2.77 million shares, valued at $98.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Gp Hldgs Lp by 275,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp.

Analysts await Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 94.87% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.39 per share. WES’s profit will be $117.94 million for 14.21 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Western Gas Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 94.87% EPS growth.

More notable recent Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MLP Monthly Report: December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Billionaire chairman of D.C. conglomerate backing Wes Anderson’s next film – Washington Business Journal” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kadant Appoints Erin L. Russell as New Independent Director – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 16 investors sold WES shares while 51 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 85.21 million shares or 0.23% less from 85.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability invested in 27,677 shares. Heronetta Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 3.74% invested in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) for 152,900 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 19,177 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Com reported 2.50M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). 5,000 were accumulated by Security Trust. Cadence Cap Management Lc has invested 0.71% in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). Blair William Il accumulated 97,435 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) for 188,577 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Llc reported 16.30 million shares stake. Frontier Investment Management holds 0.02% in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) or 5,950 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 51,768 shares in its portfolio.

Chieftain Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 3,073 shares to 215,247 shares, valued at $70.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 297,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52M shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold HBI shares while 180 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 351.16 million shares or 1.42% less from 356.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 1.25 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 550,139 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.05% or 7,224 shares in its portfolio. Parnassus Invests Ca reported 17.06 million shares stake. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 180,449 shares. 51,854 are held by Amica Mutual Insurance. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Oppenheimer & Inc owns 220,193 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 131,842 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 1,290 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.06% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Intrust Natl Bank Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 20,898 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Contravisory Inv Inc holds 0.09% or 13,586 shares in its portfolio.

Among 22 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Hanesbrands had 76 analyst reports since September 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Thursday, August 16. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 17 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 7 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 9 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, February 9 with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained the shares of HBI in report on Wednesday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. Cowen & Co downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, October 12 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 2 by Nomura. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, February 3 by Stifel Nicolaus.