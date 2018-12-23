KCAP Financial (KCAP) to pay $0.10 on Jan 31, 2019; Two River Bancorp Has 0.84 Sentiment

KCAP Financial Inc (NASDAQ:KCAP) is expected to pay $0.10 on Jan 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:KCAP) shareholders before Jan 4, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. KCAP Financial Inc’s current price of $3.20 translates into 3.13% yield. KCAP Financial Inc’s dividend has Jan 7, 2019 as record date. Dec 12, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 114,373 shares traded or 18.65% up from the average. KCAP Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:KCAP) has declined 13.82% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KCAP News: 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial: Net Asset Value $4.87/Share at Dec. 31; 20/03/2018 – KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 07/03/2018 – KCAP FINANCIAL INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $4.87 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED WITH $5.24 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial Net Asset Value $4.85/Share on March 31; 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial 2017 Net Investment Income 30 Cents/Share; 07/03/2018 KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Two River Bancorp (TRCB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 16 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 19 reduced and sold stock positions in Two River Bancorp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 1.81 million shares, up from 1.73 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Two River Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 17 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Two River Community Bank that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual consumers. The company has market cap of $108.93 million. The firm accepts deposit products, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.94 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans, such as single-family detached units, individual condominium units, two-to-four family dwelling units, and townhouses; consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, personal loans, automobile loans, and overdraft protection; participation loans; and small business administration loans.

Analysts await Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. TRCB’s profit will be $2.83 million for 9.61 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Two River Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Two River Bancorp for 54,933 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 225,000 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.19% invested in the company for 189,159 shares. The New Jersey-based Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 105,488 shares.

The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 19,000 shares traded or 101.59% up from the average. Two River Bancorp (TRCB) has declined 13.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TRCB News: 19/04/2018 Two River Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Two River Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRCB); 19/04/2018 – TWO RIVER BANCORP QTRLY TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $10.66, COMPARED TO $10.44

KCAP Financial, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The company has market cap of $119.52 million. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market, and buyout companies. It has a 32 P/E ratio. It also invests in debt and subordinated securities issued by CLO Fund Securities.