Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 4.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 15,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,073 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.24M, up from 340,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 8.36 million shares traded or 59.23% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 18.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Remains Committed to Maintaining Investment Grade Balance Sheet and Strong Fincl Position; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Southwest Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Southwest’s $49 Fares Signal Summer Bargains Despite Pricier Oil; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Starts Accident Probe; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts Some 2016, 2017 Financial Info for Adoption of New Revenue Standard; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: MAX OPTIONS EXERCISED TO REPLACE RETIRING AIRCRAFT; 02/05/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Southwest plane forced to land due to broken window, reports say; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 46.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 8,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,221 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $645,000, down from 17,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $57.64. About 5.33M shares traded or 95.50% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 10.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27

Among 24 analysts covering Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Southwest Airlines Co. had 96 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Tuesday, January 9 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Friday, April 28. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, October 23 with “Buy”. As per Friday, November 18, the company rating was initiated by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Friday, October 27. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 29 by Citigroup. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6500 target in Friday, April 27 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, July 24. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, October 30 report. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $542.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 10,889 shares to 63,271 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 34,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,512 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 46 investors sold LUV shares while 256 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 424.82 million shares or 0.25% more from 423.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora reported 36,400 shares. Cwm Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). D E Shaw invested in 1.22 million shares. Linscomb & Williams owns 16,722 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 1St Source Bancorp invested in 0.03% or 6,793 shares. Highland Cap Limited Liability reported 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) accumulated 8,786 shares. Transamerica Finance Advisors owns 2,144 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 157,091 shares. Moreover, Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 0.88% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Group Inc Public Ltd stated it has 356,073 shares. Moreover, London Of Virginia has 0.63% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Despite Traffic Growth In October, JetBlue Remains Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are first into new LaGuardia – Chicago Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Cost Creep at Southwest Airlines Will Help Its Rivals in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “7 things to know today and the top tweets of 2018 – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Stock Will Face Further Correction After the Lion Air Tragedy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $463,688 activity. 956 shares were sold by MONTFORD JOHN T, worth $50,042.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold K shares while 204 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 293.93 million shares or 2.96% less from 302.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.03% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 281,917 shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division owns 34,570 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 18,790 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth invested in 0.23% or 6,300 shares. 41,500 are owned by Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Co. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas reported 4,586 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp stated it has 33,352 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 7,152 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca holds 0.02% or 9,780 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 11,572 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 2.62 million shares. Lord Abbett & Company Ltd Company stated it has 600,300 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation has 0.03% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 7,359 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 11,775 shares.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corp (SCPB) by 42,035 shares to 528,262 shares, valued at $15.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.96 per share. K’s profit will be $305.37M for 16.38 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.98% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $67.76 million activity. 17,825 shares were bought by CAHILLANE STEVEN A, worth $1.10M on Monday, November 19. Shares for $508,954 were bought by Khan Fareed A.

Among 27 analysts covering Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), 9 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kellogg Company had 95 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 4 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 14. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 14 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Buckingham Research. Credit Suisse upgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Wednesday, November 4 to “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) rating on Friday, February 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $77.0 target. As per Friday, May 4, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 4 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Wednesday, August 5.