Kempner Capital Management Lifted Its At&T (T) Holding; 7 Bullish Analysts Covering VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Among 11 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. VMware had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, November 26. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $155 target in Tuesday, July 10 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of VMW in report on Friday, November 30 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Maxim Group. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 30 by Jefferies. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 13 report. Raymond James maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Friday, November 30. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $190 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 24 by JP Morgan. See VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) latest ratings:

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased At&T Inc. (T) stake by 23.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kempner Capital Management Inc acquired 34,019 shares as At&T Inc. (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Kempner Capital Management Inc holds 175,935 shares with $5.91 million value, up from 141,916 last quarter. At&T Inc. now has $206.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video); 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 26/03/2018 – JUDGE HOLDS CONFIDENTIAL TALKS WITH U.S., AT&T LAWYERS; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was upgraded by Tigress Financial. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Moffett Nathanson. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, December 11. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, July 30 report. JP Morgan upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Monday, December 3. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $38 target. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Wednesday, August 22. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, December 3. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 27 by Morgan Stanley.

VMware, Inc. provides virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $59.43 billion. The Company’s virtualization infrastructure solutions includes a suite of services and products designed to deliver a software-defined data center, run on industry-standard desktop computers, servers, and mobile devices; and supports a range of operating system and application environments, as well as networking and storage infrastructures. It has a 41.54 P/E ratio. The firm offers VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $30.87 million activity. 35,000 shares were sold by BROWN MICHAEL W, worth $5.60 million. RAMASWAMI RAJIV had sold 6,000 shares worth $960,000. $3.80M worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) shares were sold by GELSINGER PATRICK P. 38,000 shares were sold by Raghuram Rangarajan (Raghu), worth $5.89M. 4,984 shares were sold by Krysler P. Kevan, worth $758,964. POONEN SANJAY sold $3.20 million worth of stock. 7,100 shares valued at $1.11 million were sold by Rowe Zane on Tuesday, July 10.

