Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 103.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 7,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,777 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $697,000, up from 7,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.8. About 3.67M shares traded or 77.55% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 19.21% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI 1Q REV. $669M, EST. $654.0M; 14/05/2018 – Akamai CEO Leighton Calls Cybersecurity ‘Fantastic Growth Engine’ (Video); 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – BOARD INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION BY ABOUT $417 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Chairman George Conrades to Retire; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai to License Some Patents to One Another; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO $500 MLN FIVE-YEAR, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Announces Board of Directors Changes; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Form Financial Operating Committee; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Rev $668.7M; 10/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17

Naples Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 163.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc bought 17,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 28,463 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.62M, up from 10,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.52M shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE/STARBUCKS PACT EXCLUDES READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE,TEA, JUICE; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION IS `REASONABLY PRICED’; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 32,138 are held by Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 5,940 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Wms Prtn Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,820 shares. 12,650 are held by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 129,619 shares. 119,960 are held by Glenmede Tru Co Na. Sigma Planning invested in 0.13% or 39,137 shares. Brinker Capital invested in 108,483 shares. Korea Investment holds 0.24% or 911,134 shares. Barbara Oil invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Inspirion Wealth Lc invested in 0.18% or 7,378 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 135,989 shares. The Illinois-based Department Mb State Bank N A has invested 0.81% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Rockland has 1.3% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Can You Still Order Last Minute Holiday Gifts? – Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CRM Earnings, AMD and PZZA – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks pushes forward in Italy – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “SBUX Stock Has Run Too Far Too Fast and Needs to Cool down a Bit – Investorplace.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks dazzles with new NYC reserve roastery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Naples Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $296.59M and $376.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,540 shares to 12,339 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares 3 Yr Tips Etf (TDTT) by 13,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,306 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $15.56 million activity. Shares for $8.78M were sold by TERUEL JAVIER G. BREWER ROSALIND G bought $270,200 worth of stock.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $13.14 million activity. On Thursday, July 5 the insider Ahola Aaron sold $333,000. 4,000 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares with value of $293,360 were sold by Blumofe Robert. 10,000 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares with value of $750,000 were sold by Karon Adam. $281,325 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares were sold by Wheaton William. SELIGMAN NAOMI O sold $581,270 worth of stock.

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Limelight Networks Shares Gained as Much as 11.9% Today – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Akamai Technologies Enters Oversold Territory (AKAM) – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Safe-T Group files IPO for Nasdaq listing – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2018. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Up 7%: Can the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on March 09, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Akamai (AKAM) is a Great Momentum Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.47, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold AKAM shares while 176 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 136.41 million shares or 0.02% more from 136.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 11,800 were accumulated by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd. Destination Wealth accumulated 0% or 88 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 182,614 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). 13D Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.23% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested in 0.02% or 24,026 shares. Regions Corporation has 0.01% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.08% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Veritable Lp has 7,189 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tributary Management Limited Liability Co reported 23,900 shares. New York-based Aristeia Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Nuveen Asset Llc accumulated 0% or 10,681 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.02% or 220,395 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 497,676 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 30,381 shares to 8,547 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinentalexchange Gro (NYSE:ICE) by 15,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,498 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).